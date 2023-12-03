Jalin Turner’s “not going to stop until you pull me off” rhetoric post controversial Bobby Green stoppage triggers mixed reactions from UFC fans

Jalin Turner discussed his point of view after his controversial knockout win against Bobby Green.

At UFC Austin, Turner stepped in on short notice to face Green in the co-main event after Dan Hooker pulled out due to a broken arm. ‘The Tarantula’ capitalized on the opportunity with a first-round knockout.

Unfortunately, Turner’s impressive bounce-back win was slightly overshadowed due to referee Kerry Hatley. After knocking down Green, ‘The Tarantula’ followed up with brutal ground and pound. Hatley didn’t stop the fight, leading to ‘King’ taking numerous unnecessary punches before being left unconscious.

Expand Tweet

During his UFC Austin post-fight press conference, Turner was asked about the late stoppage, and he responded by saying:

“The ref, he just didn’t see, I don’t know. I don’t know what to call it. He just waited until Bobby was out. Bobby is tough. Bobby is a really tough fighter. So, when I was punching him, he was defending, he was moving. He was still a bit coherent, and I was like, dang, maybe this should be stopped, maybe not.”

Jalin Turner continued:

“I’m not gonna stop until you pull me off because it’s him or me. If he would have got his barrings about him, he could’ve got back on top or something crazy. It is what it is. He was healthy, he was coherent, he was good after. We had a few words, so I’m happy he was in good health, decent health. It is what it is.”

Fans defended Jalin Turner on Twitter:

"That late stoppage was vile from the ref. Nothing against Jalin, he done his job."

"Yeah Jalin Turner did nothing wrong, all blame goes to the ref on that one"

"Jalin had to do what he to do but this morning im starting to think the ref really had something against Bobby"

"Do your dam job ref"

"Ref should never work a fight again"

"That’s exactly the right mentality for this sport. This ref did a massive disservice to Green when he gave up his body 15 seconds before they called it."

Instagram comments

Expand Tweet

Bobby Green reacts to disappointing loss against Jalin Turner

Before fighting Jalin Turner, Bobby Green was riding a two-fight win streak, with his latest being an impressive first-round knockout against Grant Dawson. Green seemed to be putting everything together until Turner halted his momentum.

Following his knockout loss at UFC Austin, Green reacted to the disappointing result by saying this on his temporary Instagram story:

“You win some, you lose some. I guess I just wanted to show people that you gotta keep it g when you win, and you gotta keep it g when you lose. Shoutout to Jalin, you did your thing, brother. I’m so happy for you. It means the world that you stepped up on short notice, and you had your success. So, shoutout to you.”

As for Jalin Turner, the 6’3” lightweight needed a win. Heading into UFC Austin, Turner was riding a two-fight losing streak after back-to-back split-decision defeats against Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker. ‘The Tarantula’ is now back on track in his journey of becoming the UFC 155-pound king.

Expand Tweet