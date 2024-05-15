MMA Fantasy: Could Tyson Fury beat prime Mike Tyson in a boxing match?

Tyson Fury has often expressed his respect for 'Iron' Mike Tyson. The two fighters belong to different generations and are counted among the greatest boxers ever. Fury is currently one of the top heavyweight combat sportspersons. He extensively competed as an amateur before turning professional and becoming a multiple-time heavyweight champion.

'Iron' also had an impressive run in the amateur boxing realm, becoming a Golden Gloves gold medalist in New York in 1984 at heavyweight in addition to other accolades. However, it was in the professional boxing dominion that Mike Tyson ascended to all-time-great status. He notably became boxing's undisputed heavyweight champion, an honor Fury hasn't earned yet.

Could Tyson Fury beat prime Mike Tyson in a boxing match?

Tyson Fury, whose father named him after Mike Tyson, is 35 years of age. Mike Tyson is 57. Assuming both fighters are in their respective primes, at their very best both physically and mentally, their potential showdown would've been truly electrifying.

While anything is possible in a fight, it'd be safe to say that a prime Mike Tyson could defeat any combatant in history. 'Iron' had it all -- elite athleticism, stellar boxing skills, great coaching (thanks to the great Cus D'Amato), and more. He was groomed for greatness as a youth in Catskill, New York, USA.

On the other hand, Tyson Fury hails from a family of highly skilled bare-knuckle boxers. Raised in the UK, he proudly represents his Irish and English heritage. Fury boasts intimidating size, exceptional boxing abilities, excellent coaching, and deceptively great athleticism for a man of his stature.

The prime versions of Tyson Fury (250-plus pounds) and Mike Tyson (200-plus pounds) would've witnessed Fury try to use his superior reach (85 inches) and height (6'9") to fight the more athletic Tyson (71-inch reach, 5'10" height) at long range.

'The Gypsy King' is known to optimally employ his jab and footwork. However, Tyson was a master at blending his jab with his signature peek-a-boo and bobbing-and-weaving to breach the defenses of taller, rangier fighters.

'Iron' was devastating in the clinch and craftily partook in inside fighting for lengthy periods, even sliding in and out of range to disrupt his foe's rhythm. Though Fury's great at inside fighting and dirty boxing, Tyson's speed and peculiar style would've severely troubled the bigger fighter at close range and long range.

As for the mid-range exchanges, again, the smaller Tyson's KO power would've inconvenienced 'The Gypsy King.' Moreover, at his best, 'Iron' had a terrifying aura and impenetrable mental fortitude. Unlike most Fury opponents, he wouldn't been fazed by the psychological warfare.

Even on Tyson Fury's best day, Mike Tyson's speed, Cus D'Amato-taught knowledge, and KO power would've helped the smaller fighter win, if not by KO, then on the judges' scorecards. Alternatively, one could say that Fury, too, has every punch in the book and could've managed to keep 'Iron' at long range to outpoint him. Regardless, a win for Mike would've been likelier.

Presently, Mike Tyson is scheduled to compete in his first professional boxing bout since 2005, as he faces YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul on July 20, 2024. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury is scheduled to fight fellow heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, 2024. The Fury-Usyk matchup will crown boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion since April 2000.