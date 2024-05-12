MMA Fantasy: What if Jon Jones had never moved up to the heavyweight division

Jon Jones is the leading man in the UFC's heavier divisions. He conquered light heavyweight and heavyweight, enthroning himself as a champion in both weight classes. While he didn't do so simultaneously, 'Bones' solidified his claim as the GOAT with his UFC 285 triumph.

However, Jones has been linked to a heavyweight move for years. In fact, this has been the case since the days of Cain Velasquez's dominance. Despite how long it took, he eventually made the move, but what if he never had? What if he had stayed at 205 pounds and continued to defend his light heavyweight title?

There would be a new generation of challengers for him, while the heavyweight division would move forward on its own. Would he have stayed champion or finally tasted true defeat inside the octagon?

Jon Jones' continued presence at light heavyweight and what it would mean?

The strength of Jon Jones' legacy as an MMA fighter hinges on his legendary run in the light heavyweight division. He is its most successful champion, having defended the belt 11 times, with eight of those defenses being consecutive. However, 'Bones' left the division after a hard-fought title defense against Dominick Reyes.

Many opined that Reyes had done enough to win the fight, but 'The Devastator' still found himself on the losing end of a unanimous decision. Afterward, a bout with Jan Błachowicz was teased, especially after the Polish power-puncher knocked out former title challenger Reyes.

Unfortunately, Jones left the division, leaving it in disarray for some time. However, had he stayed, he would have almost certainly faced Błachowicz, whose glaring vulnerability to strong wrestlers would have likely cost him the bout, extending Jones' title defense run to 12.

Next, he would have possibly faced Israel Adesanya, who had, at the time, moved up to 205 pounds in an attempt to capture the belt. Given the pair's rivalry, the matchup would have come to fruition. But the size difference, and Adesanya's relatively subpar wrestling would have been targeted by Jones.

Adesanya has a poor habit of exposing his back when defending takedowns. He rolls onto his stomach to push off his hands and feet to get back to his feet. Doing so against Jones would have opened him to a rear-naked choke. Afterward, 'Bones' would have had a rematch with Glover Teixeira.

Given the ease with which Jones dispatched Teixeira in their first outing, an older and slower version of the Brazilian would have surely fallen to him again. Then, there would come a title fight with Jiří Procházka, whose creativity would have led to a curious clash in the standup department.

However, Procházka's recklessness only causes him to be out of position to defend takedowns. Jones would have preyed on that with his superior wrestling, especially given how Procházka's pace causes him to gas out. His next challenger would have been either Jamahal Hill or Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev would prove difficult to outwrestle, likely leading to a low-volume kickboxing match from a range that the Dagestani is ill-equipped for. Jones would win, but it wouldn't be pretty. Hill, who is more athletic than skilled, has not showed much weakness in the wrestling department.

Even on the mat, his grappling is defensively sound, having served him well against Teixeira. Against Jones, he would have likely lost a competitive, close split-decision, as has been the case for Jones whenever he faces a powerful striker with freakish athleticism and a lack of fear.

Alex Pereira, as powerful and skilled as he is as a striker, has poor defensive wrestling. Against 'Bones,' he would have a crack at knocking him out, but he would almost certainly fall to Jones' wrestling. The chance for a knockout, however, is ever-present.

As for the heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou would have still left the division. Who would have fought for the vacant title against Ciryl Gane is difficult to say, but it would have probably been Sergei Pavlovich.