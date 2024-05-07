MMA Fantasy: What if Khabib Nurmagomedov did not retire at UFC 254? Here's how the lightweight division may have turned out

Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) held the coveted UFC lightweight title and amassed three successful title defenses before retiring. 'The Eagle's' final MMA bout witnessed him defend his UFC lightweight title against then-interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 (Oct. 2020). He bested Gaethje via second-round submission.

Khabib's father, widely-revered MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020. After winning UFC 254, he asserted that his mother didn't want him to continue his MMA career without his father, which is why the Gaethje matchup was his last MMA fight.

Many believe that Nurmagomedov retired in his prime, prematurely ending what could've been an even more legendary career.

What if Khabib Nurmagomedov did not retire at UFC 254?

Charles Oliveira captured the vacant UFC lightweight title in May 2021. After his brief reign, Khabib Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and longtime training partner, Islam Makhachev, won the belt in Oct. 2022. Makhachev has notched two title defenses and is the reigning lightweight champion.

It'd be safe to say that though Makhachev is heralded by some as a stellar grappler, akin to Nurmagomedov, the former isn't undefeated. Besides, Makhachev has displayed a tendency, especially in his recent fights, to deviate from their traditional Dagestani-style grappling-heavy game plans and strike with one's opponents. 'The Eagle' seldom took that detour.

Had Khabib Nurmagomedov not retired at UFC 254, it wouldn't be farfetched to say that he'd still be the UFC lightweight champion. 'The Eagle' holds the record for the longest UFC lightweight title reign at 1,077 days, whereas Makhachev's reign is at 562 days and counting.

Expand Tweet

Nurmagomedov also holds the record for the highest number of UFC lightweight title defenses, tied with legends like BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, and Benson Henderson.

'The Eagle' would've defended his title against Charles Oliveira in 2021. He'd have employed a wrestling-heavy and ground-and-pound-focused strategy against Oliveira, avoiding a BJJ submission battle unless the Brazilian star was dazed.

A win on the scorecards over Oliveira would've been followed by a title defense against Michael Chandler. For as good as America's Chandler is at mixing up his wrestling and striking, 'The Eagle's' wrestling, Sambo, BJJ, and fight IQ are a class apart. He'd have dissected 'Iron' en route to a late submission stoppage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov would've been unlikely to fight Islam Makhachev. Makhachev, who's the lightweight kingpin after Nurmagomedov's retirement, would've been left in limbo as a contender deserving of, but bereft of, a title shot.

Furthermore, Nurmagomedov's reign as lightweight champion in 2022 and 2023 could've given the MMA community exciting fights, such as his rematch with Gaethje, which he'd have finished just like their UFC 254 showdown.

Moreover, 'The Eagle' would've also faced Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev struggled to find his rhythm against 'The Great' in their first fight. However, Nurmagomedov's refusal to strike for lengthy periods with elite strikers and focus on relentless grappling would've helped him cruise to a decision victory or late finish over Volkanovski.