"I've not been punched in the face as an adult woman" - Renee Paquette tells Miesha Tate that she is open to fighting in MMA

Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young in WWE, has revealed to Miesha Tate she would consider competing in mixed martial arts.

For many years Renee Paquette was one of WWE’s primary broadcasters and interviewers, to the point where she even enjoyed a stint on commentary. The 36-year-old had been a fan of professional wrestling for many years. That clearly showed through her successful time with the biggest promotion in the business.

It’s also no secret that, alongside her husband and former WWE superstar Jon Moxley, she’s a fan of MMA too.

In her new show Throwing Down alongside UFC fighter Miesha Tate, Paquette surprised many by suggesting she wouldn’t be against fighting inside the cage one day.

“Shockingly I think it would be pretty low [the money needed to convince Renee to fight]. I think I would do it just for s***s! Like, I think I would be interested. It’s always fascinating to me, I mean spending so much time especially around professional wrestling, but you know I’ve been down to some fights, I’ve been down to UFC fights a bunch - and I’m just interested. I’ve not been punched in the face as an adult woman and I think that I could use a refresher to remind me of what that feels like.”

Renee Paquette - always keeping us guessing

Her age and the fact she’s just become a mother would imply this probably isn’t going to happen. However, even at an amateur level, this could be intriguing to watch.

Also Read

Renee Paquette has never been someone that WWE fans have looked at and thought “cage fighter”. Regardless, the best surprises are the ones that quite literally come out of nowhere. If she puts in the work and trains as best as she can, there’s no reason why she can’t get a fight under her belt somewhere down the road.

If not, we’re pretty sure 'Cupcake' still has her eyes on the bantamweight prize as her UFC return continues.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Jack Cunningham