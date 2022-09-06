MMA News Roundup: Former fighter admits to streaming UFC PPV illegally, Francis Ngannou and team are "at the mercy" of the promotion, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't want Conor McGregor's lifestyle

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a former UFC fighter streaming pay-per-view events illegally, Khamzat Chimaev's opinions on a luxurious lifestyle, and more.

#3. Former fighter streams every UFC pay-per-view illegally

Josh Thomson, a decorated former fighter and the first ever to knock out Nate Diaz, recently admitted that he streams every UFC pay-per-view illegally.

𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙠🦉 @elcuczy When Nate Diaz got finished by Josh Thomson’s beautiful head kick. When Nate Diaz got finished by Josh Thomson’s beautiful head kick.😎 https://t.co/1t67xbDhwY

While co-hosting the Weighing In podcast with veteran referee 'Big' John McCarthy, Thomson revealed that he doesn't pay to stream pay-per-views on ESPN and instead watches them on crackstream platforms.

"Look, I'm going to be a 100% honest, you guys. I don't pay for one damn pay-per-view. I stream it always illegally because that's who I am."

McCarthy chimed in to say that he pays for every pay-per-view.

Thomson's statements may not sit too well with UFC head honcho Dana White, who has been running a crusade against illegal streaming and piracy over the last few years. However, in Thomson's defense, he made the statement to say that despite his choice to watch pay-per-views illegally, there are a few fighters he would definitely pay to watch, such as Nick and Nate Diaz, Tai Tuivasa, and Jorge Masvidal.

Watch the video below:

#2. "We're at the mercy of the promotion" - Francis Ngannou's coach on interim heavyweight title rumors

Francis Ngannou

Now that the UFC has waited this long to book any interim title fight in the heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick believes there is no need for one anyway. In fact, he didn't approve of the one between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis either.

However, he admitted that Ngannou and his team are "at the mercy of the promotion" since the final decision is for the UFC to take on the matter:

"Well, you know, we're at the mercy of the promotion. I didn't feel like the last fight was justified for an interim [title] – the [Ciryl] Gane and Derrick Lewis fight... If [Francis Ngannou] wasn't ready for December, and they wanna get another heavyweight fight in before that, then Gane and Stipe [Miocic] or Gane and Jon Jones make a lot of sense if Francis isn't ready to go. But if they have something going on in February and March when we can plug back in and do something when we can get Francis and Jon Jones, I say, why not wait until February?"

Check out Eric Nicksick's interview with MMA Junkie below:

#1. Khamzat Chimaev has no interest in "Ferraris and big houses"

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev's meteoric rise to superstardom in the UFC has often been compared to that of Conor McGregor. However, 'Borz' feels no need for the kind of lavish lifestyle that the Irishman currently leads. He confirmed as much in a sit-down interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto ahead of the UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz.

When asked if he envisions the same luxurious living for himself, Chimaev immediately dismissed the idea:

"No, f**k that securities. But I can handle everything, don't need the securities... I'm normal human, don't need [to have] that like a lot of Ferraris and these big houses. I just want to be happy, we like have some food [for] the family and have some houses for them and be happy. Train the guys. Do something funny."

Watch the interview below:

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, quite bluntly admitted to having a love for "materialistic things" in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham