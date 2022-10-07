MMA News Roundup: Mackenzie Dern "wasn't supposed to" talk about Mark Zuckerberg, UFC returning to Perth next year, retired veteran fighter to box NFL star 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Mackenzie Dern mistakenly spilling the beans about Mark Zuckerberg, a retired fighter set to box an NFL star on the Silva vs. Paul undercard, and more.

#3. Fighters knew about Mark Zuckerberg, but weren't supposed to talk about it

Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Apex [via Amy Kaplan's Twitter]

We will probably never know for sure whether Mark Zuckerberg rented out the entire Apex arena for UFC Vegas 61 or not unless Dana White or another official confirms it.

News of him attending the event was supposed to stay under wraps till the day of. However, thanks to Mackenzie Dern, that did not quite go according to plan. She revealed in a pre-event press conference that Zuckerberg was going to be in the audience and Dana White had to come forward and deny it.

danawhite @danawhite Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta… Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/MMARoasted/sta…

Sodiq Yusuff, who secured a 30-second submission win on the main card of the event, spoke on the matter to James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA. He disclosed that all fighters were aware of the Zuckerberg situation, but they weren't supposed to discuss it with the media:

"A lot of us kinda knew, there was rumors going around that it was Mark Zuckerberg. I don't think Mackenzie [Dern] was supposed to say that at the press conference. She was definitely not supposed to say that but I think every fighter knew."

Yusuff said that he himself was told about it on the Tuesday before the fight. However, his was the only fight that the Meta CEO did not see on that night.

Watch Yusuff's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

#2. UFC returning to Perth for the first time in 4 years

According to several Australian media outlets, the UFC is all set to return to Perth in February next year.

Per a report by PerthNow, Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook will be making the announcement on Tuesday at RAC Arena. He will be joined by Alexander Volkanovski. The pair will confirm that UFC 284 will take place in Perth on February 12, 2022.

The last event to take place in the 'City of Lights' was UFC 221, headlined by a middleweight clash between Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero.

#1. Uriah Hall to box NFL's Le'Veon Bell

Uriah Hall going to boxing

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall is going to step inside the boxing ring against NFL star Le'Veon Bell on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. The 4-round fight will take place at cruiserweight (195lbs).

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions



Bell and Hall will be making their pro boxing debuts in a 4 round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195lbs. NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell & elite UFC striker Uriah Hall will face off as part of the MVP SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.Bell and Hall will be making their pro boxing debuts in a 4 round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195lbs. #PaulSilva NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell & elite UFC striker Uriah Hall will face off as part of the MVP SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.Bell and Hall will be making their pro boxing debuts in a 4 round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195lbs. #PaulSilva https://t.co/rVenh8byEo

In a series of strange happenstances, the fates of Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva continue to be entwined in odd coincidences. MMA fans will remember Silva's emotional goodbye to the octagon after losing to Hall, and the latter breaking down on the canvas in respect.

In his next fight, Hall's opponent Chris Weidman broke his leg in a gruesome manner - the same way Silva broke his own leg against Weidman several years prior.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far