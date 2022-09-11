MMA News Roundup: UFC bans comments during live broadcast, Veteran fighters don't believe Khamzat Chimaev's reason for weight miss, Conor McGregor's coach "kicked out" of T-Mobile Arena

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about which UFC brass saved the day after the weight-missing debacle, Dana White being accused of "scripting" this week's events, and more.

#3 The UFC restricts comments under tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

While one half of the world has been mourning the passing of England's Queen Elizabeth II, the other half is reminding everyone of the wrongdoings of the British Royal Family over the years.

The second half was reflected during Saturday's UFC 279, when the jumbotron displayed a picture of the Queen along with her birth and death years. Instead of showing respect to the recently deceased monarch, the 18,000 strong T-Mobile Arena crowd booed and chanted "USA, USA."

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant. UFC PPV starts off with a moment of silence in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth, which is met with boos and then a USA chant.

Here's a video of the crowd's response:

To avoid similar negative reactions online, the UFC restricted comments when they posted the same graphic of the Queen on their social media platforms.

The UFC bans comments under the Queen's tribute

Although fans could not directly comment, they shared the tweet with some hilarious responses.

Dana White was among several MMA personalities who paid their respects after Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday in Balmoral. She was 96 years old at the time of her death.

#2 Veterans do not buy Khamzat Chimaev's story of doctor stopping his weight cut

Khamzat Chimaev

After Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight mark by 7.5 pounds, Dana White revealed that he was told not to cut weight by doctors as he was cramping and locking up from dehydration. He further added that "unlike ten years ago," the UFC now appoints doctors to oversee fighters' weight cuts and intervene in case of a bad cut.

Chimaev said the same in Saturday's octagon interview with Joe Rogan after dominantly submitting Kevin Holland. Just as on the day of the weigh-ins, Chimaev was unperturbed by the weight miss despite Rogan repeatedly pushing on the matter.

Watch the interview below:

However, several fighters did not buy the story and expressed doubts about a doctor instructing Chimaev to stop cutting weight.

Ben Askren noted how he never had a medical professional check on him during his weight cuts. Chase Hooper chipped in, hinting that 'Borz' might have intentionally called for a doctor to avoid cutting weight.

Funky @Benaskren Chase Hooper @chase_hooper @Benaskren Just say the right stuff, I feel like. “My body’s cramping up” and “I think I’m gonna pass out” are probably two good phrases to get a doctor to say that you shouldn’t keep cutting. @Benaskren Just say the right stuff, I feel like. “My body’s cramping up” and “I think I’m gonna pass out” are probably two good phrases to get a doctor to say that you shouldn’t keep cutting. I’ve never even talked to a doctor during a weight cut, where do they come from? twitter.com/chase_hooper/s… I’ve never even talked to a doctor during a weight cut, where do they come from? twitter.com/chase_hooper/s…

Neil Magny made a similar statement as well.

Neil Magny @NeilMagny In 50 plus fights.....I've had a doctor check on my weight cut 🤔 but, hey there's a first time for everything I guess 🤷‍♂️ #UFC279 In 50 plus fights.....I've had a doctor check on my weight cut 🤔 but, hey there's a first time for everything I guess 🤷‍♂️ #UFC279

Former UFC fighter Corey Anderson reminded fans of the time when the promotion pushed Apsen Ladd to fight despite fainting on the scales.

Corey 'Overtime' Anderson @CoreyA_MMA If you really believe the "Dr told Khamzat to stop cutting weight cuz he was cramping" gimmick. You 1. NEVER cut weight. 2. Will believe anything Dana says. Yall forget about when Aspen Ladd bout fainted on the scale and they still was gonna let her fight? #ufc279 If you really believe the "Dr told Khamzat to stop cutting weight cuz he was cramping" gimmick. You 1. NEVER cut weight. 2. Will believe anything Dana says. Yall forget about when Aspen Ladd bout fainted on the scale and they still was gonna let her fight?#ufc279

In previous instances of doctors interfering with a fighter's weight cut, Khabib Nurmagomedov was famously stopped and hospitalized after a bad cut ahead of one of the many scheduled Tony Ferguson bouts.

# 1 Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh asked to leave MGM Grand Arena

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor (via coach_kavanagh on IG)

Conor McGregor's longtime coach and close friend John Kavanagh was at UFC 279 this Saturday to corner Johnny Walker in his fight against Ion Cutelabe.

Shortly after the fight, where Walker was victorious with a Round 1 submission, Kavanagh took to Twitter to share that he and his entire team were "kicked out" by the UFC. There were no tickets for them to sit in the crowd and neither were they allowed to stay backstage.

Walker was seen walking shoeless and still in his Venum shorts in a picture posted by Kavanagh.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on 😅 https://t.co/av78OBETZM

Kavanagh later posted a video as well after reaching the front of their hotel in Las Vegas:

When asked about the matter at the press conference, Dana White deemed it to be part of COVID-19 protocols.

"I guess ever since COVID, they started this thing where they get the fighters right out of here. I don't know why that happened or what happened. I mean, we're not throwing Johnny Walker out in the streets shoeless, I'm sure."

After one journalist pointed out that there's a video of Walker on the street still in his fighting gear, White joked that "it's rough around here."

Watch the video below:

