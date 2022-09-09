Create

"Both me and my parents' generation knew not a life or country without a Queen" - MMA community reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II 

Dana White (left), Queen Elizabeth II (center), & Marc Goddard (right) [Photo credit: @BBCBreaking on Twitter]
Rafael Bandayrel
Modified Sep 09, 2022 05:38 PM IST

The recent passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is the biggest news of the day, and personalities in the world of MMA are mourning her death.

On Thursday, the Queen passed away at 96 years of age at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952 and reigned for the next 70 years, making her one of the longest-standing monarchs in history.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, has died aged 96 bbc.in/3ewsh18

The Queen's rule coincided with several historic events and saw tremendous social change.

Her son, King Charles III, said the death of his mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family, adding that her passing would be "deeply felt" around the world. Indeed, it was impactful for people in different fields. Here's how the MMA community reacted to the Queen's passing.

UFC president Dana White expressed his condolences by posting a photo of a young Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter. His sentiments were echoed by MMA fighters Cris Cyborg, Mike Perry, Terrance McKinney, Megan Anderson, Herbert Burns, and Marion Reneau.

RIP Queen Elizabeth https://t.co/LhHwzsyI7i
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/b3zbqum55f
Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England. twitter.com/royalfamily/st…
Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived. May she finally rest in peace now 🥺🙏🏻 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…
Prayers to the UK 🙏🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest
RIP twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🥺❤️ https://t.co/pPNiKPlCp0

Referee Marc Goddard of England also chimed in with his thoughts. The UFC official expressed a heartfelt message to the late monarch, writing:

Both me & my parents generation knew not a life or country without a Queen. RIP Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa decided to be cheeky with his post. The former title challenger tweeted a photoshopped image of himself handing a bottle of "secret juice" to the Queen.

RIP https://t.co/46vcuvMt8Y

English boxing stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua also expressed their mourning for the Queen. Meanwhile, YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul called Elizabeth II an "inspirational leader for many generations."

Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you. 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 https://t.co/JpVxQDRCW2
Rest In Peace 🤍 twitter.com/royalfamily/st…
Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II.

First British UFC champ reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Britain's first UFC champion, Michael Bisping, explained why it was a momentous occasion for England.

During the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping explained to his co-host Anthony Smith why June 2nd is a significant day. The Manchester-native said:

"It's a special day today. It is the Queen's... her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year Jubilee. I know, I know you're ecstatic. You're overcome with emotion. Seventy years on the throne. It's a big deal!"

Catch Michael Bisping's take on Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy:

youtube-cover

Surprisingly, the retired UFC fighter went on to admit that he's not a huge fan of the Queen and the monarchy.

