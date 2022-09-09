"Both me and my parents' generation knew not a life or country without a Queen" - MMA community reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II 

The recent passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is the biggest news of the day, and personalities in the world of MMA are mourning her death.

On Thursday, the Queen passed away at 96 years of age at her Scottish estate, Balmoral. Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952 and reigned for the next 70 years, making her one of the longest-standing monarchs in history.

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, has died aged 96 bbc.in/3ewsh18 Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, has died aged 96 bbc.in/3ewsh18

The Queen's rule coincided with several historic events and saw tremendous social change.

Her son, King Charles III, said the death of his mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family, adding that her passing would be "deeply felt" around the world. Indeed, it was impactful for people in different fields. Here's how the MMA community reacted to the Queen's passing.

UFC president Dana White expressed his condolences by posting a photo of a young Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter. His sentiments were echoed by MMA fighters Cris Cyborg, Mike Perry, Terrance McKinney, Megan Anderson, Herbert Burns, and Marion Reneau.

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England. twitter.com/royalfamily/st… Glad I got to put on a show for your Platinum jubilee year Queen. Rest In Peace to the Queen of England. twitter.com/royalfamily/st…

Megan Anderson @MeganAnderson



May she finally rest in peace now 🥺 🏻 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived.May she finally rest in peace now 🥺 Wow.. what an incredible life she's lived. May she finally rest in peace now 🥺🙏🏻 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest Prayers to the UK🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest Prayers to the UK 🙏🏾 hope the Queen finds her rest

Referee Marc Goddard of England also chimed in with his thoughts. The UFC official expressed a heartfelt message to the late monarch, writing:

"Both me & my parents generation knew not a life or country without a Queen. RIP Elizabeth."

Marc Goddard @marcgoddard_uk Both me & my parents generation knew not a life or country without a Queen. RIP Elizabeth. Both me & my parents generation knew not a life or country without a Queen. RIP Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa decided to be cheeky with his post. The former title challenger tweeted a photoshopped image of himself handing a bottle of "secret juice" to the Queen.

English boxing stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua also expressed their mourning for the Queen. Meanwhile, YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul called Elizabeth II an "inspirational leader for many generations."

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury

may God be with you. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight,may God be with you. 🙏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 https://t.co/JpVxQDRCW2

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Dignity defined. An inspirational leader for many generations. Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth II.

First British UFC champ reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee. Britain's first UFC champion, Michael Bisping, explained why it was a momentous occasion for England.

During the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping explained to his co-host Anthony Smith why June 2nd is a significant day. The Manchester-native said:

"It's a special day today. It is the Queen's... her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year Jubilee. I know, I know you're ecstatic. You're overcome with emotion. Seventy years on the throne. It's a big deal!"

Catch Michael Bisping's take on Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy:

Surprisingly, the retired UFC fighter went on to admit that he's not a huge fan of the Queen and the monarchy.

