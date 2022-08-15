MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter shares inspiring message with school kids, Sean O'Malley trains while smoking a joint, Jake Paul's two cents on EPL scuffle

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a UFC fighter defending himself and family from an assailant on the street, Jake Paul weighing in on the brawl between managers at the EPL, and more.

#3. "Don't let anyone put youse down" - Paddy Pimblett's message for youngsters

Paddy Pimblett

As hard-hitting as he is inside the octagon, Paddy Pimblett has shown a heart of gold outside of it on multiple occasions. The 27-year-old Scouser takes pride in representing his community and aims to give back at every opportunity.

In a recent visit to Impact Sefton school in Liverpool, 'Baddy' shared worthwhile life lessons with the students and touched upon what it's like to be a fighter in the UFC:

"I wasn't put into a different school. Doesn't matter what school youse end up in lad, you can still make something for yourself. Don't let anyone put youse down. It doesn't matter. As long as youse put your mind to something, and youse wanna do it, believe in yourself and you can go as far as you want."

Pimblett then held the mitts for the students and also played dodgeball with them.

Watch the full video below:

#2. Is Sean O'Malley jeopardizing his cardio for UFC 280?

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley is set to face his biggest challenge yet when he meets Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. In a training video posted in preparation for the bout, O'Malley is seen cycling, hitting the bag and smoking a joint simultaneously.

'Sugar' captioned the post with:

"Bet Peater ain't training on a Sunday"

Some of his fans were left amused by O'Malley's "coolness" factor, while others were worried about his cardio and gas tank.

Read the comments here.

#1. "Tuchel would KO Conte" - Jake Paul on EPL scuffle

Jake Paul v Hasim Rahman Jr - Press Conference

Tempers flared between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur managers after the latest derby between the two English Premier League teams ended in a 2-2 draw.

After Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel refused to let go of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte's hand following a customary handshake, the two squared up and were seen shouting in each other's faces. Players and coaches from both teams came in to separate them, but the altercation was already destined to go viral on the internet.

Jake Paul, who happens to be a football fan, took to Twitter to comment on the matter in his usual tongue-in-cheek manner:

"Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it."

In an earlier tweet where Jake Paul picked his top ten for the 2021-22 season, he predicted that Spurs will finish the season at No.3 in the league, while Chelsea will be at No.5.

