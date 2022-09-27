Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva and more: 5 MMA stars who made miraculous recoveries from career-ending injuries

MMA is one of the most dangerous sports in the world. Fighters from all walks of life enter the octagon to cross swords with foes just as skilled at dismantling another human being as they are. Thus, a lot of work goes into ensuring that every MMA fighter enters the cage in optimal condition.

A fighter's training camp must proceed without incident. Training partners who can emulate an upcoming opponent's fighting style must be hired. Furthermore, coaches who are best suited to working with fighters of a particular style are preferred. Fighters are also expected to undergo weight cuts, among other variables.

Despite all of the measures taken to ensure that fighters enter the cage with the least amount of negative impacts on their health, freak accidents and injuries can happen. Sometimes, MMA fighters suffer shocking injuries inside the octagon. On other occasions, a health-related incident outside the cage led to a career-threatening injury.

Some fighters never return to the sport that they love. However, this list does not detail those fighters. Instead, this list looks at five MMA stars who have made miraculous recoveries from career-threatening injuries.

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Despite his record of 29 losses and 0 losses, the retired undefeated phenom lost a significant chunk of his career due to injuries. Long before his ascension to MMA superstardom and divisional supremacy, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov struggled with a string of injuries.

The Russian sensation's misfortune was such that between April 2014 and March 2016 he made no UFC appearances whatsoever. Forced to pull out of scheduled bouts with longtime divisional rival Tony Ferguson and lightweight legend Donald Cerrone, 'The Eagle' was in as difficult a position as he had ever been.

While he was young, he seemed destined for the same fate that befalls a large number of AKA products: a career derailed by injuries. Nurmagomedov, in particular, suffered a devastating knee injury that kept him out of fights for 2 years. The severity of the injury was such that 'The Eagle' even considered retiring from MMA altogether.

Fortunately, he recovered from the injury and made his long-awaited return to the sport against Darrel Horcher. The rest, as they say, is history.

#4. Frank Mir

Former MMA heavyweight champion Frank Mir's injury could not have come at a worse time. Months after defeating Tim Sylvia to capture his UFC heavyweight title and earn his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Frank Mir was involved in a shocking motorcycle accident that fractured his thigh bone and tore his knee ligaments apart.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Feb4.2006



Marcio Cruz spoils Frank Mir's comeback fight by finishing him in the 1st round.



Mir was returning from a motorcycle accident that took him out of action for 2 years. Feb4.2006Marcio Cruz spoils Frank Mir's comeback fight by finishing him in the 1st round.Mir was returning from a motorcycle accident that took him out of action for 2 years. https://t.co/ECkofCPjGx

Due to the severity of the injuries he suffered, the MMA legend was stripped of the championship and was unable to compete for 2 years. His road to recovery was long and many believed that the submission win over Tim Sylvia was the last anyone would ever see of Frank Mir inside the octagon.

However, the former MMA heavyweight kingpin defied the odds and returned to MMA at UFC 57. While his first bout since his return ended in a TKO loss, Frank Mir eventually rebounded to capture interim UFC gold against his idol Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira at UFC 92.

#3. Anderson Silva

Brazilian legend Anderson Silva is the greatest middleweight in MMA history. At the height of his career, 'The Spider' was riding a 16-fight unbeaten streak in the promotion that included highlight reel finishes against foes like former UFC light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin.

While the middleweight great seemed invincible at the height of his career, his win streak came to an end when he faced NCAA Division I All-American Chris Weidman at UFC 162. The Brazilian suffered a stunning knockout in the 2nd round. A rematch was immediately scheduled at UFC 168, but the end was more gruesome.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter UFC president Dana White says Anderson Silva will be walking without crutches in 30 days (via @danawhite ) » http://t.co/EXtWupQvp8 UFC president Dana White says Anderson Silva will be walking without crutches in 30 days (via @danawhite) » http://t.co/EXtWupQvp8

In the 2nd round of the rematch, Silva threw a low kick. According to Weidman, it was the only significant piece of offense that Silva troubled him with in their first bout. So the All-American reinforced his striking defense for the rematch. Weidman's approach was successful.

Weidman raised his leg to check Silva's kick and the Brazilian's shin snapped in half in one of the most graphic injuries ever seen inside the octagon. The former middleweight champion was stretchered out of the cage and fans believed it was the last they'd ever see of Silva inside the cage.

But to the surprise of many, 'The Spider' returned just over a year after the injury. Unfortunately, he was never the same fighter again.

#2. Conor McGregor

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor has been largely fortunate throughout his MMA career. He has remained relatively free of serious injuries for most of his time with the UFC. Furthermore, he remains the first fighter in the promotion's history to convince Dana White to grant him the chance to become a simultaneous two-division champion.

Yet, misfortune came his way during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. After TKO'ing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the 1st round of their UFC 246 bout, Conor McGregor sought to embark on a win streak by challenging former foe Dustin Poirier. 'The Notorious' was the victor of their first-ever bout years prior and regarded the Louisianan as an easy stylistic matchup.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Turning side kick to the face followed by a jumping knee to the breadbasket. Turning side kick to the face followed by a jumping knee to the breadbasket. https://t.co/7G1rctxcsY

Unfortunately for McGregor, Poirier was significantly better than he had been when they last crossed paths, handing him a stunning TKO loss. The subsequent matchup also ended in a loss, only this time 'The Notorious' fractured his shin during a moment that remains difficult to identify.

After missing a straight left, McGregor stepped back but his leg was unable to bear his weight. His shin snapped and the Irishman collapsed in agony. While the devastating injury happened last year and with many regarded it as McGregor's potential final UFC fight, the Irishman has resumed hard sparring and has already expressed his intention to return to the cage.

#1. Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman penned his place in the UFC historybook by defeating Anderson Silva at the height of the Brazilian's career. He ended 'The Spider's' 16-fight UFC win streak. While many dismissed the All-American's first win over Anderson Silva as a fluke, the NCAA Division I standout proved his doubters by dominating his foe in the 1st round of the rematch.

In the 2nd round, Weidman snapped Silva's shin after checking a hard low kick. Years later, in a karmic twist, the All-American snapped his own shin after Uriah Hall checked his low kick 17 seconds into the 1st round. The same fate that Weidman had dealt Silva returned to haunt him almost 8 years later.

The middleweight wrestler sustained the injury last year and has not been seen since. Despite fears that Weidman might never fight again, the All-American has recovered in surprising fashion. Within months of snapping his leg, Weidman regained the ability to walk.

After a second surgery, the former UFC middleweight champion remained optimistic about returning. As he recovered from the injury, he expressed a desire to return before the end of 2022.

