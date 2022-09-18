5 movie appearances by UFC fighters you might have missed

Valentina Shevchenko (in white) with Halle Berry (in black) & Michael Bisping

The more famous a UFC fighter becomes, the more likely they are to appear in popular films. MMA and cinema are both linked by a common thread of entertainment.

Professional mixed martial artists are part of the core of combat sports, but they also occupy a niche in the entertainment world.

As movie directors look to render fight scenes in an authentic manner, UFC fighters are asked to make cameos in order to bring legitimacy to action films that heavily feature unarmed combat scenes.

While many remember Georges St-Pierre's appearance on Captain America: Winter Soldier, as well as Ronda Rousey's cameo in Furious 7, lesser known UFC fighters have also been cast in movies.

Some of these appearances might have eluded the eyes of spectators and fight fans, either due to the shortness of the cameo or the low profile of the movie. This list looks at 5 UFC fighters who have made movie appearances that might have been missed.

#5. Randy Couture

Randy Couture is best known for capturing the heavyweight and light heavyweight championships during his UFC tenure. Now retired, 'The Natural' has expanded his reach beyond the cage. Initially, Couture plied his trade in the commentary booth before making the transition to the silver screen. His most visible role is strangely one of his most forgotten ones.

Erik Davis @ErikDavis JUST IN: Lionsgate has officially announced a new #Expendables movie. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone will reprise their roles & will be joined by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa in new roles. Production begins this fall. JUST IN: Lionsgate has officially announced a new #Expendables movie. Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone will reprise their roles & will be joined by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and Tony Jaa in new roles. Production begins this fall. https://t.co/EnWMJKtoxp

The former world champion has appeared in three movies from The Expendables series. However, as the cast for all three films featured well-known movie stars like Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li and Terry Crews, Couture's role is often forgetton. Additionally, Couture has appeared in other movies, including lesser-known films like Big Stan and The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior.

#4. Miesha Tate

While her longtime rival Ronda Rousey is credited with well-known cameos in more renowned films, Miesha Tate has also debuted on the silver screen. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion appeared in Fight Valley alongside fellow former world champions Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg. The film's plot revolves around an underground fight club.

MMA Owl @mmaowl The long awaited & much anticipated movie 'Fight Valley,' with Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg will be... The long awaited & much anticipated movie 'Fight Valley,' with Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg will be... https://t.co/Pkb7RuPO08

Tate and her UFC colleagues were brought on to add legitimacy to the movie. 'Cupcake' has not appeared in a film since. However, she did appear on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, emerging as the season's winner earlier this year. Tate's appearance in Fight Valley was of a former fighter tasked with training the film's protagonist so that she could become strong enough to avenge her murdered sister.

#3. Valentina Shevchenko

Following in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko's dominance inside the octagon earned her a role in a movie. While many remember the countless photo ops featuring 'Bullet' alongside movie star Halle Berry, not everybody knows that Shevchenko wasn't merely being used as a promotional tool. She appeared alongside the Hollywood A-lister in the film Bruised.

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings Netflix offers first look at upcoming MMA movie 'Bruised', starring Halle Berry and UFC champ Valentina Shevchenko wmmarankings.com/netflix-offers… Netflix offers first look at upcoming MMA movie 'Bruised', starring Halle Berry and UFC champ Valentina Shevchenko wmmarankings.com/netflix-offers… https://t.co/cbPkJXwO64

While Berry starred as the movie's protagonist Jackie 'Pretty Bull' Justice, Shevchenko played Lucia 'Lady Killer' Chavez, an opponent of Justice and a fictional Invicta FC flyweight champion [not to say the 'Bullet' can't earn the title if she signs with the organization].

Shevchenko's role in the movie is no sideshow, she represents an enormous narrative obstacle for Berry's character. Shevchenko and Berry reportedly trained together for the film. Unfortunately, the movie earned mixed reviews and Shevchenko is yet to return to acting.

#2. Francis Ngannou

The reigning kingpin of the heavyweight division is one of the most terrifying humans in mixed martial arts history. There has never been a knockout artist as fearsome as Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou.

The Cameroonian great defended his UFC heavyweight championship this year against former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a largely grappling-based affair at UFC 270 in January. However, a year prior to facing Gane, Ngannou defeated arguably the best heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic, to capture UFC gold.

E-KWAT TV @EkwatTV ?



#F9 Francis Ngannou in Fast and Furious 9. Who is excited to watch his scene Francis Ngannou in Fast and Furious 9. Who is excited to watch his scene 😁?#F9 https://t.co/R7XpONndaW

In the aftermath of his championship victory, 'The Predator' appeared as a minor villain in F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious film series. In the movie, Ngannou faced one of the protagonists, Han Lue, in a fight. He was defeated, of course, cuz it's a movie.

While the Cameroonian's role was minor, even his character nameless, it was his first-ever appearance in a high-profile film. Given his alias, perhaps Ngannou might one day have a cameo in the Predator franchise.

#1. Michael Bisping of the UFC featured in a documentary last year

Michael Bisping has always been hard to handle for his fellow fighters. Much of his career has been defined by his brash and vitriolic trash talk. Thus, transitioning into acting seemed almost natural for a fighter like Bisping who is more than comfortable in the limelight.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Here's the character poster for 'Hawk' played by Michael Bisping in the xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie. Here's the character poster for 'Hawk' played by Michael Bisping in the xXx: Return of Xander Cage movie. https://t.co/W5wiSrvaF9

It's no surprise, then, to learn that Bisping has made several appearances in all manner of movies. 'The Count's most high-profile role was as Hawk in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

The former UFC middleweight champion has also appeared in Den of Thieves, Triple Threat and several other films. Most of the movies Bisping worked in were action-based. He was the hero of his own story when a documentary based on his life, Bisping, released last year.

