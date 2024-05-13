UFC Saudi Arabia lost a matchup due to the medical suspensions of the last pay-per-view event. Elsewhere, a fellow heavyweight expressed concern for Mike Tyson ahead of the upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Catch up with today's biggest combat sports news with Sportskeeda MMA.

Ihor Potieria out of UFC Saudi Arabia after St. Louis card

Ihor Potieria was handed a 45-day medical suspension after UFC 301 with 30 days of no contact. He stepped in on short notice against Michel Pereira at the pay-per-view event and got finished in 54 seconds by Pereira's guillotine choke but not before taking a questionable backflip knee strike to the face.

As a result of the damage and subsequent medical suspension, Potieria is now forced out of UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22 where he was set to face Sharabutdin 'Bullet' Magomedov.

While UFC is looking for a replacement, Magomedov called Pereira out with the goal of 'punishing' him for the illegal move. He wrote on Instagram:

"@michelpereiraufc, you damn acrobat, I lost my opponent because of you... You made an illegal move, and now you have [to be] punished."

Meanwhile, Potieria has filed an appeal with the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission, per MMA Fighting, to overturn the fight's result to a no-contest.

Logan Paul responds to George Janko

Logan Paul responded with all guns blazing to former friend and co-host George Janko's allegations. The latter recently claimed on his show that his contribution to the IMPAULSIVE podcast was undervalued and even alleged a case of sexual harassment by one of the guests.

Paul took to social media with several screenshots of DMs and paycheck amounts to dismiss almost each one of Janko's claims. The WWE star disclosed that Janko was paid over $317,000 for the podcast since Dec. 2021 at $2,300 per hour on top of 10% equity on the show.

Check out the full "fact check" below:

Deontay Wilder worries for Mike Tyson - "He's too old for this"

Speaking with Sportsbook Review, Deontay Wilder expressed serious concern about Mike Tyson's safety. He disapproved of the upcoming fight against Jake Paul and said 'Iron' was "too old" for the contest.

He said:

I think it's bad the commission has licensed Mike because he hasn't been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is, that's how people get hurt - God forbid he gets hurt... There are lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It's easy to do. He's too old for this... I don't want the last thing I remember of him to be getting knocked out by a YouTuber."

Tyson will face Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix.