Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference: Date, how to watch and time details here

One of the biggest fights of 2023 will go down this summer. Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul pits the former UFC star against the YouTube sensation in an eight-round boxing match.

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will take place on August 5 and it’s highly likely that the two men will continue to throw barbs at one another until then. Recently, for instance, Diaz accused ‘The Problem Child’ of using steroids.

Today (May 5) marks their first head-to-head showdown, as Diaz and ‘The Problem Child’ will take questions from the media at a press conference. This event will take place at the same venue as the fight is set for, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The press conference, which is set to be hosted by Ariel Helwani, will begin at 2pm ET/11am PT in the US, 7pm in the UK, 11:30pm in India and 3:30am in Australia.

Fans can watch a live stream of the press conference on DAZN’s YouTube channel via the link below.

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference – what did Dana White recently say about the fight?

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul is likely to be one of the biggest-selling events of 2023, based on the popularity of both men across the world.

One person who likely won’t be that interested, however, is UFC president Dana White.

White has always shown disdain for ‘The Problem Child’ and his boxing career, with Paul also throwing shade at the UFC president for his treatment of the promotion’s fighters.

Recently, White went on record to state once again that his interest in the upcoming bout between Paul and Diaz was low.

“I don’t know man. I’ve been trying not to – I like Nate. Nate and I have a good relationship. It’s just, listen, Jake Paul went out and fought a real boxer who was his age, his weight, and he lost. So, as soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year old MMA fighter, who’s smaller than him, not his weight. Listen, it’s just one of those fights that – I know some people are into this. It’s just not what I’m into. It’s not my thing.”

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Jim Rome asks Dana White about Jake Paul/Nate Diaz.

Diaz’s last fight in the UFC saw him defeat Tony Ferguson by submission in September, while Paul’s last bout in the squared circle saw him drop a split decision to Tommy Fury.

