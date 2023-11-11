“100 percent down for any random testing” - Eddie Alvarez responds to Mike Perry accusing him of using steroids ahead of BKFC clash

Eddie Alvarez has responded to Mike Perry's comments wherein the latter seemingly accused him of using steroids/banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs).

Having beaten Chad Mendes in his BKFC debut in April 2023, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez holds a 1-0 bare-knuckle boxing record. Meanwhile, former UFC welterweight and current BKFC superstar Mike Perry boasts a 3-0 bare-knuckle boxing record. 'Platinum' holds BKFC victories over Julian Lane, Michael 'Venom' Page, and Luke Rockhold.

Perry is scheduled to face Alvarez in a 175-pound bare-knuckle boxing matchup that'll headline the BKFC 56 event on December 2, 2023. The winner of their fight would be awarded the 'King of Violence' title.

During their face-off at the BKFC 56 press conference, Perry and Alvarez partook in a lighthearted body-punching exchange. BKFC president David Feldman swiftly separated the two fighters before the face-off could escalate.

During a subsequent interview with Helen Yee, Mike Perry suggested that most of his opponents, including Eddie Alvarez, utilize steroids. Perry, who last competed at 185 pounds, indicated that Alvarez has been bulking to move up from the 165-pound to the 175-pound weight division for their fight.

Perry implied that Alvarez was too bloated, sweating excessively, and had uncharacteristically hard n*pples -- three signs that are often associated with steroid use. Harking back to their face-off, the 32-year-old stated:

"I was just saying before the camera turned on. Steroids and all, these guys take them. I smash them anyways. There's no way his n*pples should have been that hard. Don't know what the f**k he was so excited about. Can't wait to perform December 2nd."

Watch Perry discuss the topic at 0:52 in the video below:

Eddie Alvarez has now addressed 'Platinum's' allegations. The 39-year-old emphasized that he's willing to undergo random drug testing and split the cost for it. Highlighting that he's never used steroids, Alvarez tweeted:

"Hey @PlatinumPerry I hope you aren’t serious about any steroid accusations , that’s crazy talk , Im 100 percent down for any random testing from now unit the end of time , just say the word , We can split the cost . I drink coffee , Zero drugs my entire life . Not 1 Ever"

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez: 'Platinum' eyes fight with longtime foe after BKFC 56

During the BKFC 56 press conference, BKFC head honcho David Feldman confirmed that the Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez fight's winner would be presented with the 'King of Violence' title.

He alluded to Perry and Alvarez's aggressive combat styles and history of violent fights, which make them deserving of fighting for the symbolic title. Furthermore, Feldman appeared to suggest that the title would probably be "a one-and-done thing," albeit that could change in the future.

Meanwhile, during his interview with Helen Yee, Mike Perry hinted that he'd like to fight longtime rival, former UFC welterweight and middleweight Darren Till. 'Platinum' opined that after dominantly defeating Alvarez, he'd bulk up and fight Till next, potentially in his own combat sports organization.