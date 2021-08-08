"104 to 8" - Dana White references the strike count in the UFC 265 main event to underline just how good Ciryl Gane is

Ciryl Gane scored a dominant TKO victory over Derrick Lewis in the main event at UFC 265. UFC president Dana White was all praise for the Frenchman at the UFC 265 post-fight presser.

Lauding Ciryl Gane as one of the best heavyweights in the world, White sought the striking stats of the match to emphasize his point. As someone enlightened him about the apparent strike differential, Dana White said:

"So, 104 to 8. I mean, what's that tell you? We all know who Derrick Lewis is. Derrick's one of the best in the world. He's been in there with guys that are great athletes, probably much better than him, should have beat him. But he caught 'em. He caught 'em with that punch and he ends up knocking them out. He couldn't do anything in there tonight against Ciryl Gane. That's how good Ciryl Gane is."

"And if you just tuned in and you never watched MMA before, you'll be like, 'Oh, this athletic guy is beating up on this guy who doesn't look like he belongs in there.' But we know that's not the case. Who know exactly who Derrick Lewis is and tonight was just Ciryl Gane's coming out party you know."

Ciryl Gane's dominance over Derrick Lewis

Known for his one-punch stoppage power, Derrick Lewis currently holds the UFC record for most knockout wins with 12. However, 'The Black Beast' was completely outclassed by Ciryl Gane in front of his home crowd in Houston. As reported by Yahoo Sports, Gane bettered Lewis 98 to 16 in terms of significant strikes landed.

Ciryl Gane's +82 significant strike differential is the largest ever in a UFC heavyweight title fight, per @ESPNStatsInfo. #UFC265 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 8, 2021

The Frenchman fought undeterred amidst the constant 'boos' and cheers of 'USA', delivering a flawless striking display. Ciryl Gane picked Derrick Lewis apart from the outside and also got the better of him in the clinch. While Lewis exploded from time to time, breaking Gane's rhythm, he was unable to land anything significant.

Ciryl Gane strategically attacked Lewis' legs, which eventually reduced 'The Black Beast' to a static target in the third round. Gane smelt blood and went in for the kill, drastically increasing his output. Derrick Lewis survived multiple bursts of the onslaught before turning his back and dropping to the canvas. Hammerfists from Gane followed, forcing the referee to intervene at 04:11 of round three.

Bon Gamin does it! 🇫🇷@ciryl_gane defeats Derrick Lewis and becomes the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆#UFC265 pic.twitter.com/s7AwlvhLaZ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 8, 2021

