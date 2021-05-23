3 current UFC stars who could have a post-fight career behind the desk

The UFC has never been reluctant to hire their fighters as analysts or commentators. The likes of Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Paul Felder, and Dominick Cruz were all given an opportunity to perform the aforementioned role in the promotion.

One of the major reasons why the UFC encourages their fighters to work behind the desk is that fans love to hear them. The statements they make hold credibility that ordinary viewers are expected to count on. The UFC will most likely continue recruiting fighters to perform behind-the-desk roles in the future as well.

Here, we take a look at three such active UFC stars who may end up doing so.

#1 UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

For Belal Muhammad, fighting is not the sole source of his bread and butter. The UFC welterweight has his own podcast called 'Remember The Show', hosted by him and Jason Anik, the brother of UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Well known for his humor, Muhammad knows a thing or two about speaking on the mic. Most recently, he joined Karyn Brant and Alan Jouban as an analyst at the desk for UFC Vegas 27.

Currently ranked No.12 in the welterweight division, Muhammad is set to fight ninth-ranked Demian Maia at UFC 263. The stacked PPV event will take place on June 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

#2 UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling

UFC 238 Cejudo v Moraes

Aljamain Sterling wasn't necessarily considered a prolific speaker prior to his highly-controversial fight against Petr Yan at UFC 259. However, when 'The Funk Master' embraced the gimmick of being a "heel", the MMA community got familiarized with his speaking skills.

The following month, Sterling went on to join Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko at the UFC 260 weigh-in show where he elegantly spoke about his fellow co-workers.

Sterling recently underwent a neck surgery in the aftermath of his battle against Yan. The 31-year-old won the UFC bantamweight championship after the Russian landed an illegal knee to his head.

#3 UFC lightweight Michael Chandler

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler cut a stunning promo after his win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257. 'Iron' announced the arrival of the "new king of the lightweight division" and put the entire 155-pound weight class on notice. The UFC was aware of Chandler's charismatic persona, which is why they heavily marketed him.

Moreover, the former Bellator superstar is a 28-fight veteran who, for years, was regarded the best lightweight outside the UFC. Considering the knowledge of the fight game that Chandler has, he may well become a UFC commentator after he calls it quits.

Chandler last fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 for the lightweight championship. He lost the fight via TKO in the second round. During his post-fight speech, the 35-year-old vowed to claim the lightweight title in the next 12 months.