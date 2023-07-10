38-year-old Cris Cyborg stuns fans as she defies age with beautiful nude photoshoot

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who is considered one of the greatest female combat sports athletes ever, turned 38 yesterday. MMA fighters are some of the fittest people on the planet, and Cyborg proved just that with her beautiful birthday pictures.

Cyborg posted a few stunning nude photos of herself to social media, flaunting her athletic physique, proving that age is just a number. Furthermore, the Brazilian teased a big upcoming announcement in the tweet:

"38 years old, and the birthday suit first as good today as it did on day 1 😂❤️🙏🏽 Thank you for all of the birthday wishes! Big news to announce soon make sure you are following me on #threads to find out first!"

The beautiful post garnered much attention, with fans flooding the comments section showering their favorite fighter with birthday wishes:

The MMA legend is currently signed to Bellator, where she is the reigning women's featherweight champion. She boasts an impressive record of 26 wins against two losses and one NC (No Contest).

Cyborg has been undefeated since 2019, with her last loss coming against the widely regarded women's MMA GOAT and former UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

The 38-year-old holds wins against many an MMA elite, including former UFC bantamweight queen Holly Holm, women's MMA pioneer Gina Carano, Yana Santos, and Felicia Spencer, among others.

Cris Cyborg "disappointed" at lack of rematch against Amanda Nunes

It's hard to get over defeats when you're one of the best fighters on the planet, and it looks like such is the case with Cris Cyborg's loss to Amanda Nunes. When Cyborg lost to 'The Lioness' at UFC 232, she was on 10-fight win streak.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, the 38-year-old expressed her thoughts about Nunes' retirement from the sport. Although the Bellator champ is not surprised by her former foe's decision, she is a bit disappointed in not getting a rematch:

"I'm not surprised, you know. She's been fighting for a long time, and she has a wife, and she has kids... she's having a new chapter in her life coming... I'm not surprised... I don't want to say [I was] upset [that the rematch never happened]. I think the right word is disappointed. I had a goal in my heart to make a rematch before I retire or she retires. I think a lot of fans [were] asking for this too."

Watch Cris Cyborg's comments below:

