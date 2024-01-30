"5 years too late" - Fans fear "reality check" for Michael 'Venom' Page as first look in Venum gear is released ahead of Kevin Holland fight

Certain sections of the MMA community seemingly believe that Michael 'Venom' Page is in for a "reality check" when he makes his UFC debut against Kevin Holland. A widely-revered kickboxer, Page has also competed in boxing and bare-knuckle boxing, besides making a mark in the sport of mixed martial arts.

For about a decade, the UK athlete was a mainstay in the Bellator MMA organization. He parted ways with Bellator in mid-2023. Following that, last December, it was officially confirmed that the long-awaited 'MVP' UFC signing had come to fruition.

During the UFC 296 post-event press conference (Dec. 16, 2023), UFC CEO Dana White announced that Michael 'Venom' Page's UFC debut would see him face promotional veteran Kevin Holland at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024.

Furthermore, the UFC's official Instagram account has now put forth a post featuring Michael 'Venom' Page's first look in the UFC's Venum gear. The post has elicited a myriad of reactions from MMA fans. Some netizens indicated that the 36-year-old Page is past his athletic prime and would lose to the 31-year-old Kevin Holland.

Implying that the UK native has faced subpar competition for the better part of his MMA career, one Instagram user wrote:

"Bellator Can crusher gonna get a hard reality check , this is elite MMA not that kiddy sh**"

Moreover, some fans insinuated that 'MVP's' physique appeared to be less impressive than in the past and that the UFC ought to have signed him years ago. Multiple commenters opined that 'Trailblazer' is likely to dominantly defeat Page when they clash inside the octagon. Reiterating that the kickboxing savant's UFC signing has come far too late, one fan wrote:

"5 years too late I’m afraid"

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Kevin Holland vs. Michael 'Venom' Page: UK striking savant vows to bring "storm" at UFC 299

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour podcast, Michael 'Venom' Page harked back to Dana White's announcement of his UFC signing at the press conference after UFC 296. 'MVP' alluded that during his time as a free agent in 2023, the combat sports community was buzzing with speculation concerning his signing with the UFC.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of which, Michael 'Venom' Page highlighted that Dana White's announcement of his UFC signing was "blase" despite the hype surrounding his name and his long-awaited UFC signing. Regardless, Page promised that his performance in his maiden octagon appearance would surpass the buzz pertaining to his UFC signing. The welterweight star said:

"People were like, ‘I don’t know how you’re still up,’ but when it comes to work, I’m ready. The storm is not now. It feels like there’s a big storm around my name. But the storm is when I get in the cage, trust me."

Watch Michael ‘Venom’ Page's assessment below (7:55):