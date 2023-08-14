"A bucket and a mop for all the liberal tears" - Bo Nickal spending time with Doland Trump at LIV Golf sparks wild reactions from UFC fans

With only five professional MMA fights under his belt, Bo Nickal has already demonstrated all the qualities of a potential future UFC star. Furthermore, he fearlessly articulates his thoughts while talking about competition and has strong unabashed viewpoints outside of fighting.

The undefeated UFC middleweight has been spotted with former US president Donald Trump several times in the past. Following his appearance at the Iowa State Fair, the polarizing politician returned to New Jersey to participate in the final day of LIV Golf. Despite missing out on the second round of the event at his Bedminster golf course, he engaged in GOP support discussions with Ron DeSantis at the fair.

It is not surprising that liberals on social media express swift disdain whenever a public figure is spotted with Donald Trump. This reaction can be attributed to the divisive nature of Trump's political stances and his controversial run as the 45th US president.

Bo Nickal was no exception as netizens bashed the 27-year-old for posting an image on Instagram with Trump with the caption, "Fun times." Several fans flocked to the comments section to react to the post, with @ddion8206 writing:

"Imagine loving a fascist that tried to overthrow democracy? Lol."

Yet another fan with the username @billkearney wrote:

"Weird that Bo is high-and-mighty about family values, then hangs w the “Grab ‘em by the *****” dude."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Demetrious Johnson weighs in on a potential Bo Nickal vs. Israel Adesanya clash

Israel Adesanya has established himself as one of the most accomplished champions in UFC history. His upcoming bout against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 will impressively constitute his 11th consecutive title fight—a remarkable accomplishment rarely attained within the organization.

In his reign as the UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya has defeated everyone in the top five of the division and is now on the lookout for a fresh challenge. Although he's already booked to fight Strickland next, an intriguing theme permeates among fight enthusiasts.

They strongly believe that Bo Nickal, a decorated collegiate wrestler and unbeaten UFC middleweight hopeful, could potentially pose a formidable challenge to 'The Last Stylebender,' given his exceptional grappling skills.

During a discussion on the pilot episode of The GOATCast, Demetrious Johnson, the record holder for most title defenses in the UFC (11), weighed in on the potential Adesanya vs. Nickal clash. According to Johnson:

“See Here is the thing, I like Bo Nickal... The biggest thing about Nickal is that you have a wrestler who hasn’t developed very good kickboxing. What I meant by kickboxing is his rhythm on his feet. Israel Adesanya, all he has to do is have good takedown defense, mix up the kickboxing, and keep Nickal guessing."

He added:

"Eventually Nickal would take Israel down if they do fight. And Israel can make sure he doesn’t pass his guard and be very active off his back they will get back up. When they stand back up he has to keep Bo Nickal guessing if he does that he will end up knocking [Nickal] down.”

Catch Demetrious Johnson's comments below (25:00):