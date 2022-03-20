Watch: When UFC strawweight Elise Reed suffered brutal eye injury in her promotional debut

Elise Reed made her UFC debut back in July 2021 against long-time veteran Sijara Eubanks and it just didn't look good. The UFC newcomer not only suffered a TKO loss less than four minutes into the first round, but she also walked away with a brutal eye injury.

The brute force displayed by her opponent left one of Reed's eyes completely shut. The MMA world was buzzing about the gruesome injury after the end of the bout and it was not a pretty sight by any means. Take a look at Elise Reed's eye injury below:

Elise Reed's first-round loss to Sijara Eubanks ended her 4-0 run to start her UFC career.

Elise Reed defeats Cory McKenna in second UFC appearance UFC London

After suffering a devastating loss against Eubanks, Elise Reed knew she had to get back into the win column to secure her future with the UFC. The 29-year-old recently competed in the prelim portion of the UFC London event where she was paired with Cory McKenna, a product of Dana White's Contender Series.

Both Reed and McKenna started off strong in the opening round. Reed was able to land a couple of clean, heavy shots on her opponent before taking a few damaging blows.

The second round was more of a one-sided showcase which saw Reed display her striking prowess, ultimately inflicting some damage to her opponent's left eye and causing her to bleed from the mouth. While McKenna managed to score a takedown towards the end of the round, she clearly had no answer to Reed's superior stand-up.

In the third and final round, McKenna was able to take Reed down and hold her to land some shots from the top. Towards the end of the round, Reed managed to fight back and get on her feet. The fight ended with Reed clinched on the fence by her opponent.

After three rounds of a hard-fought battle, Reed was handed a split decision win which extended her pro MMA record to 5-1.

Meanwhile, McKenna was also making her sophomore UFC appearance at the event. She came off a unanimous decision win over Kay Hansen in November 2020, and looking to secure her second consecutive win in the promotion. With her latest loss against Reed, McKenna's MMA record now stands at 6-2.

