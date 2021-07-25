Watch: Elise Reed's left eye is completely shut after taking a heavy beating from Sijara Eubanks at UFC Vegas 32

Elise Reed endured brutal ground and pound in her flyweight encounter with Sijara Eubanks at UFC Vegas 32.

The former Cage Fury champion was making her promotional debut opposite Eubanks, who made sure that Reed didn't get a warm welcome to the UFC.

Eubanks was aggressive right out of the gate and continued pressuring Reed before securing an early takedown in the first round. The 36-year-old was dictating the pace of the fight and eventually claimed the full mount position.

'SarJ' then unleashed a flurry of punches and elbows on Reed, which forced the referee to call a stop to the contest. Thanks to Eubanks' brute force, Elise Reed's left eye was badly swollen.

Whatever you do, do NOT go to the ground with @SarJnCharge 😳 #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/MA1PPn6C3j — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) July 24, 2021

At UFC Vegas 32, Eubanks made her return to the flyweight division after an unsuccessful stint at bantamweight. She had lost her two previous fights.

Judging from her post-fight interview, it appears that Eubanks is likely to continue fighting in the 125-pound weightclass.

"I felt amazing, and this is the best I've felt in this weight class. I changed a lot of things in my life this year and I feel like a million bucks," said Eubanks.

Elise Reed was the biggest betting underdog at UFC Vegas 32

The majority of people picked Sijara Eubanks to beat Elise Reed at UFC Vegas 32. Reed's formidable stint at Cage Fury did her no favors as most bettors placed their money on the 36-year-old veteran.

Given that Reed was a short-notice replacement and moving up to fight at flyweight, it's unsurprising that she went into the fight as the underdog.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Reed had mentioned that she was aware of the odds she was facing in her fight with Eubanks. The 28-year-old said she didn't mind embracing role of an underdog.

Elise Reed's professional MMA record now stands at 4-1. She joined the UFC on the back of a four-fight winning streak and with no losses under her belt.

