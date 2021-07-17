"You have to be very dedicated and attuned" - UFC flyweight Elise Reed reflects on her experience of serving in the military

UFC newcomer Elise Reed is all set to face Sijara Eubanks in her promotional debut. Reed, who usually competes at strawweight (115lbs), will be competing against Eubanks in a flyweight (125lbs) bout.

Ahead of her UFC debut, Sportskeeda’s John Hyon Ko caught up with Elise Reed. We spoke to her about her military background, her upcoming fight, and more.

Elise Reed’s military background is likely to help her as a combat sports competitor

JHK noted that a key aspect of Elise Reed is her military background and the discipline that’s required to be a soldier. Reed explained how that translates to the fighter mentality by saying:

“Military is one thing. I’d say I went to military college, which was a whole; I mean, that was like on steroids because you’re doing it 24/7. And you’re doing things that you don’t wanna do. And you’re mixing academics with athletics. And I think I just got really good at getting used to being uncomfortable and being in positions where it wasn’t happy-go-lucky the whole time. I mean, I know my college experience was drastically different than most. I can’t say that I partied very often. But it’s similar in the sense that you have to be very dedicated and attuned to what you’re doing.”

“And I think the military has definitely had ups and downs because I’ve been deployed and, you know, taken away for nine months to do that mission. And, you know, it just keeps this (the mind) strong for sure.”

Additionally, upon being asked where she was deployed as a soldier, Elise Reed said:

“So, primarily Kuwait. We did a little bit in Iraq as well, but it was a really grand mission and logistics. It was a good time. I mean, I learned a lot. It was definitely something where – I’m a martial arts school owner, and I’m not likely gonna get those opportunities again. But it was, again, I was working a lot of the mental stuff. So, it was good.”

JHK mentioned the US Military Combatives program and asked whether Elise Reed was a part of it. Reed responded by noting:

“You know what’s funny is I’ve never done it… And the thing is that every time I’m in a unit, they’re like, ‘We need to get you to Combatives. We need to get you certified’. We did do like a familiarization course before we went over. And I’m sitting in the back, and I don’t like that. Like, I’m not a showboater, so I wouldn’t like to say anything. But he was asking questions like, ‘What’s the most dominant position?’ It’s like, ‘Rear-mount’. He goes, ‘What’s the second?’ And I just kept raising my hands like…You know, I’ve done it for a little bit. But I’m not certified at all. I’m sure eventually the army is going to certify me, but, yeah, I just haven’t had the time.”

“It’s funny because I’ve taught classes, but I can’t certify anybody because I’m not certified. So, it’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re learning from a pretty good person’. I mean, I’m not blessed off by the army, but I’m alright.” (*Video courtesy: Sportskeeda MMA’s John Hyon Ko; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

JHK then suggested that being a UFC fighter would likely help boost Elise Reed’s credibility as a knowledgeable combat specialist. Reed concurred and smiled, agreeing with the statement.

Elise Reed will make her UFC debut at UFC Vegas 32

Elise Reed expressed her excitement ahead of her UFC debut and suggested that she feels good ahead of her first fight in the world-renowned MMA organization. The 28-year-old American mixed martial arts stalwart made her amateur MMA debut in 2016 and turned professional in 2019.

Elise Reed has amassed an undefeated professional MMA record of 4-0. Despite debuting in the UFC so early in her professional MMA career, Reed is brimming with confidence.

Elise Reed discussed her upcoming opponent Sijara Eubanks coming down to flyweight (125lbs) from bantamweight (135lbs). Reed is moving up for this fight from strawweight (115lbs) to flyweight (125lbs). Regardless, Reed believes she has what it takes to get her hand raised against a veteran UFC fighter like Eubanks.

Elise Reed noted that she remembers watching some of Sijara Eubanks’ past fights, with Eubanks hitting hard and finishing her opponents. Nevertheless, Elise Reed aims to stick to her game plan and not get too obsessed with what her opponent will do.

Reed jested that she never thought she’d fight Eubanks, particularly since they've been competing at different weight classes.

Another significant factor in this matchup is Sijara Eubanks potentially missing weight as she’s done in the past. Elise Reed feels Eubanks will come in as the bigger fighter and, even if she makes weight, will likely end up getting tired against Reed.

Elise Reed explained that given how she’s taken this fight on a few weeks’ notice, she hasn’t had much time to prepare. However, Reed intends to ensure she has a good game plan to defeat Eubanks come fight night.

Elise Reed also emphasized that she’s been the underdog in most of her fights but ends up winning regardless. Reed added that she’s done crazy things in her MMA career, including facing fighters who have a huge size advantage over her.

That said, Elise Reed is confident that she can and will beat her opponent. Reed noted that she’d like to beat Eubanks at flyweight and then compete in the strawweight division.

Elise Reed opined that her experience in the Cage Fury Fighting Championships title fights will help her in her UFC career. Reed is set to fight Sijara Eubanks at UFC on ESPN 27 on July 24th, 2021. The card will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen.

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari