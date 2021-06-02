'That's gonna be her first big hurdle'- Sijara Eubanks on why Claressa Shields needs to ease herself into MMA

UFC fighter Sijara Eubanks has discussed how she believes Claressa Shields' transition into MMA from boxing will pan out. Shields is a highly renowned boxer, the only athlete, regardless of gender, to have held all four major boxing world titles (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) simultaneously, in two weight classes.

Whilst these credentials no doubt highlight Shields' striking prowess as well as her high-level athletics, MMA is in many ways a completely different beast to boxing. Eubanks believes that Shields must take her time in this transition of sports, lest she come up short against more experienced opposition.

Eubanks discusses Shields' chances in MMA

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Eubanks revealed what she believes will be Shields' biggest hurdles once her pro MMA career begins. She stated:

"I think it's harder for a striker to learn grappling than it is for a grappler to learn striking. So I think that’s gonna be Claressa’s first big hurdle. How she does in the clinch, on the ground with the wrestling, off her back. I think those are all things she's gonna have to really really focus on."

Whilst getting to grips with the wrestling and grappling aspects of MMA will no doubt be paramount if Shields is to be successful, Eubanks believes that the boxing champion will also have to alter her striking style. She said:

"The style of boxing vs striking in MMA are two very different styles. So she's gonna have to transition there."

Ultimately, Eubanks believes that Shields will have to ease herself into MMA, slowly increasing the skill level of her opponents as she grows in experience herself:

"If they rush her and give her someone too soon, she’s gonna get smashed on the ground."

Eubanks vs Cachoeira

Eubanks herself has an upcoming fight, against UFC women's flyweight Priscilia Cachoeira. The fight takes place at UFC Vegas 32. Whilst Cachoeira is known for her heavy hands, Eubanks believes the fight is going to be one-way traffic if it hits the mat. She stated:

“When it comes to the ground and the grappling, no one can mess with me... I’m going for the stoppage. In an ideal world, I’m gonna take her down and beat her up. That’s the plan, always is.”

Edited by Jack Cunningham