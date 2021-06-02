'This is a half-step below WWE' - Sijara Eubanks hopes that Tyron Woodley ends Jake Paul's boxing career

UFC women's flyweight and bantamweight contender Sijara Eubanks has spoken out about Jake Paul's continued foray into the world of combat sports. Paul recently announced he will next be facing off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Eubanks herself is set to fight in the near future as she takes on Priscilla Cachoeira at UFC Vegas 32. She was initially scheduled to face Karol Rosa at UFC 263, although Rosa pulled out due to a supposed injury.

Eubanks' thoughts on the rise of celebrity boxing

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Eubanks discussed the recent influx of celebrities and YouTubers trying their hands at boxing, in particular Jake Paul. She stated that:

“I hate celebrities coming to combat sports. I hate it. Whoever is the athlete fighting the celebrity, I hope they smash them."

Eubanks went on to state that even though YouTuber/celebrity fights are often complete farces, there is still an onus on fighters such as Woodley and Askren to represent the combat sports world. She said:

"As a fighter, you're representing all of us professionals. Even though it’s a side show, even though it’s a circus. Even though to me, this is a half-step below WWE. I can’t believe this is real. But at the same time, you can’t let these people come over here and think they can mess with us. You can’t do this. You have to smash this guy."

Eubanks praying for a Woodley win

It is clear to see where Eubanks loyalties lie in terms of the upcoming Woodley vs Paul fight. Having already seen Ben Askren get KO'd by Jake Paul, she now hopes Woodley is the man to reclaim MMA's dignity and honor.

"I was so nervous with Ben Askren. Because he’s not a good boxer. And I’m like, 'oh my god, Ben Askren’s gonna lose this fight.' I’m always praying. I’m like Tyron, please. Please study your boxing."

Eubanks went on to state that:

"I believe Tyron is a much tougher fight for Jake Paul. I think Tyron has much better boxing than Ben Askren. And I think Tyron can do the job that Askren wasn’t able to do. I had no idea who Jake Paul was prior to his transition into our sport. So I hope somebody smashes him soon. I don’t know if he’s a good guy or bad guy or what. I just want him smashed. You can’t come to the gym and mess with us. We’re pros. So hopefully, please Tyron, end this. End this game."

