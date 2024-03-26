"A noble man" - Fans react as Conor McGregor gives two-word reaction to Ireland's EU Migration Pact drama

Conor McGregor recently reacted to the European Union (EU) Migration Pact, and the impact it could have on his native country of Ireland.

Ireland is on the brink of a significant overhaul of its migration regulations. These proposals will undergo cabinet review, potentially leading to the swift return of undocumented migrants. Helen McEntee, the justice minister, aims to secure government approval this week for Ireland to embrace the EU Migration and Asylum Pact.

The pact is poised to establish unified regulations and policies encompassing migration, asylum, integration, and border management. Its implementation promises to standardize rules across the EU and furnish a sturdy legislative framework to enhance the asylum system's functionality.

'The Notorious' recently responded to an ongoing initiative led by Irish independent senator Sharon Keogan, aimed at opposing the proposed Pact. He said:

"Opt out!"

Fans responded to McGregor's remarks with a variety of reactions.

"Make Ireland Irish again... shrugs shoulders."

"A noble man."

"Every western country needs to 'OPT' out."

"Irish people. Do not comply! Demonstrate your refusal. The continent has fallen. Don't follow us."

"Makes no sense that Ireland isn’t putting up a bigger fight. Where is the nationalism??"

Amid reports of increased illegal immigration in Ireland, the former two-division UFC champion has chosen to advocate for his fellow citizens, using his influence to question those in positions of power.

'The Notorious' has been absent from action for close to three years after suffering a significant leg injury during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Despite widespread anticipation for his return bout against Michael Chandler, an official date for the event is yet to be announced.

Why was Conor McGregor's recent interview subject to scrutiny?

Fans are raising serious alarms about Conor McGregor's unusual behavior during an interview in which he was promoting his newly released movie.

'The Notorious' co-stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a modern reboot of the 1989 action cult classic 'Road House.' After its release, the film has garnered mixed reviews and the two are currently tending to media obligations as part of the promotion process.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, McGregor displayed signs of exhaustion and anxiety as he can be seen twitching, trembling and consistently shrugging throughout the discussion. This attracted attention from the combat sports community, leading to speculation about potential substance abuse.

