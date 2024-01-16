"Children put in danger" - Conor McGregor discusses advocating for reforms within Ireland's immigration system

Conor McGregor has recently championed amendments to the Irish immigration system.

Amidst the recent surge in illegal immigration to the country, McGregor has chosen to act as a representative for his compatriots, using his influence to challenge those in authority.

'The Notorious' recently took to X to convey his concern about the ongoing situation in Roscrea and called for changes in Ireland's immigration system:

"Sad scenes out of Roscrea. Ireland’s current systems in place around immigration showing to be not good for anyone. Not safe. Not sustainable. Children put in danger and not a peep out of government. Reform needed."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

Commotion erupted at the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea on Monday as clashes unfolded among protesters while approximately 160 asylum seekers were being brought into the establishment.

Demonstrators had assembled outside the property since Thursday following the announcement that the hotel would be utilized to accommodate asylum seekers.

Expand Tweet

The former two-division UFC champion has been actively involved in political matters lately, and rumors about him entering politics gained traction when he claimed that Irish authorities unjustly singled him out as a "scapegoat' for a disturbance in Dublin.

Expand Tweet

McGregor argued that the government aimed to divert attention from a stabbing incident involving children, which led to anti-immigrant protests and turmoil in Ireland's capital on Nov. 23.

Ruairi McSorley voices support for Conor McGregor's potential presidential campaign

Conor McGregor's consideration of a potential presidential bid in Ireland seems to align with Ruairi McSorley's own political aspirations.

Expand Tweet

The online sensation 'Frostbit Boy' has articulated a desire to reform the Irish governmental system, picturing a transformed Ireland with 'The Notorious' as president and himself serving as prime minister.

During an interview with Sunday Life last month (via Belfast Telegraph), McSorley said:

"A successful unity referendum would give us the chance to effectively redesign Ireland. I’m suggesting a potential upgrade of many parts of government and the presidency. I’m proposing a people’s leader more separate from government. Conor McGregor could be a phenomenal president. I would love to meet him to discuss my ideas. I’ve been planning a complete revision to the Irish constitution since lockdown."

He added:

"He has inspired so many people to take up martial arts and chase their dreams, so my suggestion is that he could use those qualities in a reformed presidency role."