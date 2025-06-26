"A tough night's work" - George Jarvis backs Jonathan Haggerty to overcome Rodtang if trilogy unfolds at bantamweight

British striking specialist George Jarvis is confident that compatriot Jonathan Haggerty would emerge victorious if his highly anticipated trilogy bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon materializes at bantamweight.

Haggerty suffered back-to-back defeats to 'The Iron Man' during their flyweight Muay Thai world title showdowns at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019 and ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020.

However, since that setback, 'The General' moved up a division and catapulted his brand into stardom by claiming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titles.

As such, Jarvis believes Haggerty's weight, size, and height advantage could prove decisive should Rodtang decide to move up from flyweight to pursue a trilogy against the Brit star striker.

"I think if Rodtang comes up to bantamweight, it's going to be, you know, it's going to be tough, a tough night's work [for him]," George Jarvis told the South China Morning Post (SCMP), subtly backing his British compatriot to pull one back against the Thai megastar.

While he does not doubt that a potential third fight will produce fireworks, 'G-Unit' thinks there are a lot of factors or logistics involved to make this dream fight possible, with both fighters having their respective goals at flyweight and bantamweight.

As someone who's in touch with Haggerty, the Lumpini Crawley affiliate revealed what has probably prevented this trilogy fight from taking place on the global stage.

"I think Jonathan was - there was, I think, a few talks about Jonathan fighting Rodtang, but I think Rodtang only wanted certain things - I think he wanted kickboxing and Jonathan wanted Muay Thai, or something like that. I can't remember the exact ins and outs," George Javis explained.

In their first meeting, Rodtang beat Haggerty via unanimous decision to claim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Then, in January 2020, five months after dishing out a striking clinic against the Londoner, 'The Iron Man' bagged a third-round TKO win to move 2-0 against Haggerty.

George Jarvis has a massive opportunity awaiting him at ONE Fight Night 34

George Jarvis has made his mark on the global stage. Now, he finds himself one victory away from claiming the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

The former WBC Muay Thai world champion collides with divisional king Regian Eersel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 1.

'G-Unit' booked a ticket to face the Surinamese sporting icon off three impressive wins on the scorecards against Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, and Mouhcine Chafi, and a third-round knockout of Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong at ONE Friday Fights 85.

It's a moment he has long been waiting for, and when the time for talking is over, George Jarvis is ready to shock the world and leave the Thai capital with the most prestigious strap in Muay Thai today.

"I'm 100% confident in myself and my team that we are ready for this fight, and it doesn't really matter what the world thinks. We know what's going to happen, and I'm excited to show everyone or shock everyone if they don't believe it," he told SCMP in the same interview.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 34 card live in U.S. primetime for free on August 1.

Watch George Jarvis' full interview with SCMP here:

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

