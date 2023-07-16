"Absolute beast" - Newcomer Bassil Hafez gets top UFC lightweight's approval after spirited performance against Jack Della Maddalena  

Bassil Hafez impressed all those who watched his short-notice UFC debut against Jack Della Maddalena. The pair went to battle in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 on less than a week's notice.

Della Maddalena was scheduled to face Sean Brady at UFC 290 last week, but Brady was forced to withdraw from the card at the last minute due to injury.

Many expected Hafez to provide little in the way of a challenge for Jack Della Maddalena, who entered the fight on the back of four consecutive first-round finishes. But the bout turned out to be highly competitive and the two welterweights were awarded the Fight of the Night following the event.

Hafez's training partner and former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje took to Twitter following UFC Vegas 77 to praise the UFC newcomer's performance. 'The Highlight' said:

"Been training with Hafez for a while. Absolute beast on the ground and belongs in the UFC without a doubt. #ufc"

See the tweet below:

Jack Della Maddalena won the bout via split decision in a fight that could certainly have been awarded to either man.

During the contest, the Australian's corner implored him to keep the fight standing as Hafez was dominating their man on the ground. The Perth native found major success on the feet, but his inability to keep the fight standing meant that Bassil Hafez remained in the fight until the very end.

Bassil Hafez sends congratulations to Jack Della Maddalena as he reflects on UFC Vegas 77 loss

Bassil Hafez will no doubt have impressed the UFC's matchmakers following an immense performance against a highly touted prospect in Jack Della Maddalena. Hafez took the fight on short notice, and his performance in the UFC Vegas 77 co-main event will likely be enough for him to earn a second UFC fight.

Following the Fight of the Night, 'The Habibi' took to Instagram to reflect on his performance. A screen grab of the Instagram story was posted to Twitter by @MMAMania.

Bassil Hafez said:

"I thought I won the fight; I definitely could have done more. One of the toughest weight cuts of my life and I still showed up and made weight. I fought my heart out. I love all my fans; all my people thank you. This is just the beginning. Can't wait to get a full camp and a proper weight cut, and congrats to Jack. He's a beast, his striking is on point and I showed that I could take his punches..."

Watch the video below: