‘Absolutely stacked’ - Fans ecstatic for UFC 290’s action-packed fight card

MMA fans are preparing themselves for the potential card of the year as UFC 290 looks set to deliver a night of unforgettable action.

The pay-per-view, which takes place on July 8 during International Fight Week, will reportedly feature Alexander Volkanovski's return to the featherweight division as the main event. 'The Great' is expected to face interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a bout already being dubbed a Fight of the Year contender.

The co-main also sees another title on the line as Brandon Moreno makes the first flyweight title defense of his second reign when he faces Alexandre Pantoja. Elsewhere on the card, Robert Whittaker seeks to make his claim for another run at the 185-pound title as he hopes to dispatch rising contender Dricus du Plessis.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney also couldn't contain his excitement, noting more bouts taking place on the card on Twitter:

"UFC 290 gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Fans have been reacting to McKinney's post about the upcoming card, with one fan stating that UFC 290 is full of exciting matchups:

"Absolutely stacked"

Another fan is convinced the pay-per-view will deliver a night full of finishes.

"Not single fight goes to a decision."

Akujin @QIrregularity @twrecks155 Not a single fight goes to a decision. @twrecks155 Not a single fight goes to a decision.

Twitter user @dean_leckie hopes to see his fellow compatriots Volkanovski, Whittaker, Dan Hooker and Jack Della Maddalena all have their hands raised:

"Hopefully a good night for us Aussies!!"

UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker names his favorite fighter

Ahead of his UFC 290 showdown later this year, Robert Whittaker recently discussed the fighters he most looks forward to seeing compete inside the octagon.

'The Reaper' is one of the biggest stars in the organization, not only due to not only his elite skills in the octagon, but also because of his infectious personality. Because of this, fans are often intrigued into the 32-year-old's opinions when it comes to fighting.

In Episode six of his MMArcade Podcast, Robert Whittaker gave fans further insight into his way of thinking when he revealed his favorite fighters on the roster. The former middleweight champ stated:

"I would have to say Jon Jones would have to be up there, when I say favorite fighter, I mean that I'm excited to watch them fight, okay. Jon Jones would have to be up there, just because of the dynamic he has brought to the heavyweight division and how good he is. You've got to watch him. But I've got a lot of love for Bam Bam. Watching [Tai Tuivasa] get it done, the way he fights is always exciting. It's Tai doing his thing. It's one of those two."

Catch Whittaker's comments here (1:04:00):

