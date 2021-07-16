"You'll never hear Tyron's name again" - Jake Paul promises to send Tyron Woodley into retirement 

Jake Paul has made peace with the fact that he is one of the biggest villains in the combat sports world today.

The 24-year-old acknowledges the MMA community's disdain towards him, but that doesn't seem to faze him at all.

In fact, Paul looks forward to continuing to be a polarizing figure, and he believes he can make that happen by finishing Tyron Woodley on August 29.

Paul and Woodley participated in a press conference that took place earlier today in Cleveland, Ohio. When the YouTuber-turned-boxer was asked how he expects his fight against Woodley to unfold, he said he'll send the former UFC welterweight into retirement when the pair meet inside the ring.

"I'm gonna take a five-time UFC champion, expose him for the bi**h that he is, knock him the f**k out, add him to my knockout-reel collection, turn him into a meme... After August 30th, you'll never hear Tyron's name again. I'm sending him fully into retirement just like my brother did with Floyd (Mayweather)," said Paul.

Paul has consistently stated Woodley is undoubtedly his toughest opponent yet, which serves as a motivation factor for him. However, 'The Problem Child' is suspicious of whether Woodley is taking the challenge seriously.

At the press conference, Paul claimed he had seen 'The Chosen One' smoking marijuana while partying with his friends.

"Pressure creates diamonds" - Jake Paul vows to thrive under pressure during his fight with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul believes he has dealt with more pressure than any of his opponents in his previous fights. He is expecting the same in his upcoming bout as well, but remains confident in his chances of overpowering Tyron Woodley.

"There's always been pressure on me my whole entire career since my first fight. Millions of people want to see Jake Paul lose, KO'd on the canvas because I'm that polarizing figure, and the pressure of being here in my hometown, friends and family watching, my old wrestling coaches probably watching, it adds pressure. But pressure creates diamonds and over my whole entire career it has pushed me to the best version of myself," said Jake Paul.

Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer. He has secured wins over fello YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

Edited by Harvey Leonard