"Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are" - Conor McGregor blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov for 'disrespecting' Donald Cerrone and Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor has responded to comments made by Khabib Nurmagomedov in regards to UFC fighters Jose Aldo and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

McGregor has shared the octagon with both Aldo and Cerrone, defeating them in the first round.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Nurmagomedov made several somewhat disparaging comments aimed at both UFC veterans. Conor McGregor was quick to respond, posting the following to his Twitter:

"Another press conference? Haha for what? You are doing a whole load of nothing mate. You and cerrone where locked in to fight since way back and you never had the courage. You ran away and now all you do is talk like b*tch. Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be."

Conor McGregor Tweet [Image Courtesy: @NotoriousMMA on Twitter]

As is typical for Conor McGregor, he did not stop there. The Irishman continued to berate Nurmagomedov, referencing the multiple occasions in which 'The Eagle' pulled out of fights scheduled against Donald Cerrone. He stated that:

"This guy is still talking? Another press conference? You sh*t your pants of cerrone your whole career. You pulled 3 times from him. Your father, god rest his soul, could not believe his eyes the way I beat Cerrone. You disrespect cerrone and now aldo too? You ran away. Shut up."

Conor McGregor Tweet [Image Courtesy: @NotoriousMMA on Twitter]

What were the comments Conor McGregor reacted to?

The topic initially arose when Nurmagomedov was asked if he believed fighters could have a second peak, with Jose Aldo used as an example of a fighter who appears to be doing just that. The Dagestani responded by saying:

"How is he showing it? He got beat up when he fought...Petr, right? A guy wins one fight and everyone starts talking... When Conor (McGregor) fought (Donald) 'Cowboy' (Cerrone), he looked like a lion. When he fights stronger opponents, he looks like a scared chicken. Fighting top fighters shows your worth... The level of Russia’s football team will be shown against Croatia, not Malta." (h/t MMAJunkie)

Khabib continued to lash out at McGregor, Cerrone and Aldo, stating that:

"A fight against 'Cowboy' won’t show what level you’re at, just like Aldo’s fight against Pedro Munhoz. Let him fight Petr the same way. Then we can say he’s peaking again. You saw what he did. He closed up and waited for the ref to stop the fight... So, there’s no way Aldo is having a second peak. You can try to prove it all you want, but I’ve been through this. I know better than you. You’re a journalist, and I’m a fighter"

Khabib going after Aldo for no reason, accusing him of fighting only for money, then starts rambling about Conor as usual. Insecure much? pic.twitter.com/bwtoBr6Io4 — fonzo (@fonzoMMA) August 19, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard