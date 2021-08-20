"I'm sick of these little fools mouthing off" - Conor McGregor reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments about Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor has lashed out at Khabib Nurmagomedov for the remarks he made about Jose Aldo.

For years now it’s been pretty clear that Conor McGregor isn’t the biggest fan of Khabib, and prior to that, he wasn’t really too keen on Jose Aldo in the build-up to their mammoth UFC featherweight title showdown.

Alas, as time has gone on, the enigma that is Conor McGregor has come to respect and appreciate the commitment and revitalisation of Aldo, with the Brazilian recently winning his second straight fight at bantamweight.

Conor McGregor stands up for Aldo

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, questioned whether or not Aldo is still as great as he once was, highlighting his loss to Petr Yan as evidence of his downfall.

If there’s one thing Conor McGregor won’t shy away from, as we all know, it’s taking a shot at 'The Eagle' During a recent Instagram live session, the Irishman did exactly that..

“Another press conference [referencing Khabib’s recent Gorilla press conference] - what’s he even doing? More talking? Then disrespecting Aldo? Little fool of a thing. I’m sick of these little fools mouthing about people.”

While Khabib does say what he thinks whenever given the opportunity to do so, Conor McGregor is arguably best known for his trash talk - alongside his phenomenal rise to prominence inside the octagon, that is.

Jose Aldo is a legend in his own right and when analyzing his legacy, it’s near enough impossible not to respect and appreciate what he’s done. This is a man who has suffered a series of devastating setbacks in his career, and despite the tendency of many to crumble in such a situation, Aldo has instead used it as motivation to come back stronger every single time he gets in there.

It may seem outlandish given the weight difference between the two men now, but it’d be great to see Aldo go one-on-one with Conor McGregor in a rematch of their iconic featherweight meeting. Neither man would entertain the idea, we’d imagine, but their careers have altered so much since their first collision that it’d be intriguing to see what would happen - regardless of the weight class.

