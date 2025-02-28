Alex Pereira breaks silence on Oleksandr Usyk’s callout, gets brutally honest about his ambitions in boxing: “Champion vs. Champion” 

Reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira has responsed to boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s past callouts.

Pereira has already expressed to fans his desire to become the next UFC champion to step into the boxing ring. Being one of the top knockout artists in the game, he has demonstrated his supremacy in kickboxing and mixed martial arts. 'Poatan' now believes he will have similar success in boxing.

The Brazilian had previously stated that he would box Usyk after the Ukrainian boxer expressed his desire for a "show fight" with 'Poatan'. In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, when Pereira was asked again about his reaction to Usyk's callouts, he said:

"Yeah, I like that a lot, you know. Obviously, I had mentioned before my desire to box one day, and I would like to face obviously the champion, and he is the champion, so I think that’s the fight that would make sense if I were to go and box. But if he is no longer the champion, then what makes sense is to be champion vs champion."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (12:03):

When questioned about a possible fight with Jake Paul in the same interview, the Brazilian UFC champion said that he and Paul are on different levels and that while they could have an exhibition boxing contest, it wouldn't be more than that.

Alex Pereira previews UFC 313 main event

At UFC 313, Alex Pereira will look to defend his strap for the fourth time when he faces Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev's background in Sambo and well-rounded skill-set make him the most challenging opponent for 'Poatan' in the 205-pound division.

In the closing moments of the same interview, Pereira shared a message with his supporters and reaffirmed his confidence, saying:

"I always say when people ask me, 'Oh, is it gonna be a knockout? Is it first round?' I wanna win. It doesn’t matter how I win. I wanna win. So if people wanna bet, then they should be betting on my victory."

