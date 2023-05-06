Israel Adesanya finally avenged his losses against Alex Pereira and regained his middleweight championship at UFC 287.

With top middleweight contenders Dricus Du Plesis and Robert Whittaker facing off at UFC 290, there is a possibility the victor could be Adesanya's next challenger, despite 'Izzy' calling out Du Plesis specifically.

MMA Mania @mmamania Israel Adesanya unleashes some more on Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya unleashes some more on Dricus Du Plessis https://t.co/VjdGcFmM8P

Three-time winner over Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, weighed in on a possible trilogy fight between 'Izzy' and 'The Reaper'.

'Poatan' said:

“He wants to have an easy fight. For me, it’s Du Plessis, he is way easier than Whittaker. He wants to make history and collect wins and he knows it’s a good fight for him. Now Whittaker, he already knows it is difficult. In my opinion, both were hard fights even having that knockout in the first fight. In the second fight was a harder fight. I am sure that Whittaker will be better in a third fight, if not win. Of course, Adesanya is difficult, I think Adesanya is the favorite."

He also listed a few adjustments Whittaker could incorporate into his game to beat Israel Adesanya, and if anyone knows anything about beating the middleweight champion, it's Alex Pereira.

"But a third fight, I think Whittaker will be very dangerous, even more knowing that Adesanya, he loses. He is not an invincible guy, he loses. He already lost a few times, lost in kickboxing and I showed that in MMA. So for sure, this will give Whittaker confidence. I think he just has to do some adjustments. Just has to do some things there details, some techniques, a good kick defense if he improves this I am sure he will give a lot of work for Adesanya and can be the next champion.”

Alex Pereira speaks on Israel Adesanya provoking him and promoting a third fight

Israel Adesanya's persistent celebrations long after his much-awaited victory against Alex Pereira has fueled a debate on their necessity.

Adesanya is pushing the agenda of 'quality over quantity' but 'Poatan' tried to spin it in his favor by calling for a third fight to settle the rivalry. He took to Twitter and tagged UFC president Dana White.

On his YouTube channel, Pereira clarified that he believes 'Izzy' is only milking the situation and his win even though he is 'full upto the neck'.

“I think it is not promoting, I think he wants to discount that thing like he was full upto the neck. I think he wants to take advantage of this moment but I’m seeing that there could be a third fight and he is provoking too much, right?”

Check out Alex Pereira's full comments on YouTube:

Poll : 0 votes