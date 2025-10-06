Alex Pereira brutally trolls Magomed Ankalaev with "tire" jab after UFC 320

Alex Pereira found a creative way to remind Magomed Ankalaev that pre-fight comments seemingly have consequences. Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title with a ruthless 80-second knockout win at UFC 320.

He posted a photoshopped image of Ankalaev sprawled on the canvas, clutching a tire, with the Brazilian posing beside it in his signature 'Khaby Lame' gesture. It was a pointed callback to the tire shop remark Ankalaev made months earlier, mocking Pereira’s pre-fighting job during their first build-up at UFC 313.

Check out Alex Pereira's Instagram story post below:

Alex Pereira mocks Magomed Ankalaev. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

Just seven months after losing the title in a lackluster performance, Pereira dismantled the reigning champion in the first round. From the opening bell, Pereira kept the pressure, moving aggressively, landing precise low kicks to disrupt Ankalaev’s rhythm, and forcing the Russian to respond defensively.

Less than a minute into the fight, Pereira landed a looping right hand that sent Ankalaev off balance. The Russian attempted a takedown, but Pereira anticipated it and unleashed a barrage of punches and 12-to-6 elbows that forced the referee to intervene.

With the victory, Pereira claimed his third UFC championship across two divisions and solidified his reputation as one of the sport’s most feared finishers. The win also snapped Ankalaev’s 14-fight unbeaten streak, and Pereira signaled that he's considering moving to heavyweight.

Daniel Cormier hails Alex Pereira as a special talent after UFC 320

Daniel Cormier praised Alex Pereira’s performance at UFC 320 following his 80-second knockout of Magomed Ankalaev. Cormier spoke about Pereira’s ability to defeat a reigning champion decisively and called him a rare talent in the sport.

He noted Pereira’s remarkable rise, capturing three UFC belts in under four years and competing in nine title fights out of twelve UFC appearances. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"What he did against Magomed Ankalaev is so impressive because of how good Ankalaev is. There are so many cliches like, 'The younger guy wins the rematch, as you get older, you're not as good.' Especially when you're fighting a guy who became the champion, who is supposed to be better in the rematch, especially if he's younger. Pereira doesn't pay any attention to that type of stuff. He's just a special type of talent, a special type of guy."

He added:

"This guy has had 12 UFC fights, nine of them have been for UFC championships. He's still less than four years on the UFC roster. He's a sure-fire Hall of Famer, he has won belts three times. I think the most important factor about how dominant he is, and how daunting a task it is to fight him, is listening to his potential next challengers in Carlos Ulberg and Jiri Prochazka."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (2:10):

