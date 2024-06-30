Alex Pereira caught laughing in rare backstage moment with Nina-Marie Daniele: "Peer pressured me to do a ritual" 

Alex Pereira and Nina-Marie Daniele recently shared a hilarious moment backstage following Pereira's victory at UFC 300. She made a reference to Jiri Prochazka's remarks on the Brazilian leading up to the fight.

Pereira agreed to put his light heavyweight title on the line against Prochazka in the main event of UFC 300 after the two stepped in on short notice after the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout fell through due to the Irishman's injury during training.

This rematch follows their initial meeting at UFC 295, where Pereira won the title by stopping Prochazka via second-round knockout. Following up on a swift victory over former champion Jamahal Hill, Pereira once again displayed his remarkable striking ability.

Prochazka performed well in his second fight, looking to avenge his previous defeat. The Czech fighter was coming off a win against Aleksandar Rakic via second-round TKO at UFC 300. However, the 31-year-old's enthusiasm was short-lived, as Pereira once again displayed his tremendous power by knocking out Prochazka with a left-high kick and some follow-up punches.

After the fight, Pereira was seen backstage with Marie-Daniele and gave her a white strip, instructing her to place it beneath her bottom lip. The journalist shared her amusing encounter with the reigning champion on social media. She hilariously claimed that she was seeing spirits, writing:

''The Champ Alex Pereira peer pressured me to do a ritual. I’m seeing spirits now LOL. Congratulations @AlexPereiraUFC on defending your UFC LHW Belt CHAMA #ufc #ufc303''

Prochazka asserted prior to UFC 303 that the UFC light heavyweight champion had been taking the help of spirits and sorcery to give him an advantage over his rivals. That claim was clearly denied by Pereira, and the MMA community, including Dana White, responded to the statements hilariously.