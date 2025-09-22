Alex Pereira demands straight talk with Renato Moicano after claims of turning Glover Teixeira against him

Alex Pereira recently accused Renato Moicano of causing a rift between him and his close friend Glover Teixeira and stated that he will meet with him to discuss the matter.While Pereira is known for his seriousness, having secured devastating knockout victories over his opponents, he made a name for himself outside of the octagon due to his sense of humor. He and Teixeira frequently share funny skits on his social media account, the most recent being a hilarious trick on Moicano.Home of Fight recently took to X and shared a clip of Pereira's phone call with Moicano, where he claimed that the former lightweight challenger turned Teixeira against him:''What's up brother? You know you did the interview with Glover [Teixeira] and I thought you were messed up. The questions you asked there. I know you're still learning. I'm a guy who speaks the truth, after this interview Glover changed with me. You want to put us against each other..I am a fighter too, I'm also a master in this area. There are two masters. It's bullsh*t man. You're not in Las Vegas right? One day I'll find you here, man. You keep putting each other against each other. I don't like these things, man...when we meet, we will have a straight talk.''Pereira, who was sitting with Teixeira and MMA coach Plinio Cruz, admitted that he was messing with Moicano, prompting a laugh from the 36-year-old:''I'm kidding, man. I'm with Glover here. I'm with my team here, man.''Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:Pereira is currently preparing for his light heavyweight title rematch against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Brazilian lost his belt in their first meeting at UFC 313 earlier this year.Meanwhile, Moicano failed to dethrone then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. He returned to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 in June and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.Glover Teixeira discusses Alex Pereira's rematch against Magomed AnkalaevAlex Pereira will seek to reclaim his 205-pound belt from Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 next month.In a recent appearance on the Overdogs Brasil podcast, former champion Glover Teixeira opened up about Pereira's chances:''The first round will be brutal. It’s not that he’ll come in angry, but he’ll come in with that same [aggressive] attitude. This fight will be much more dynamic. ‘Poatan’ will be pressing the entire time because he’s ready for it...he seems very confident, very focused. He’s doing very well. Now we’ll hone it in these last three weeks, get the timing right, because the guy is already ready for five rounds.'' [H/t: Sherdog]