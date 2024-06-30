Alex Pereira has only one word in response to Jamahal Hill's callout after UFC 303

Alex Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the second time in three months after knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on June 29. The pair accepted the bout on short-notice, with 'Poatan' having competed at UFC 300 in April, where he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the main event.

Following Pereira's victory over 'Sweet Dreams', the American voiced his criticism about the nature of the finish. Hill pointed to the momentarily-confusing exchange between 'Poatan' and the referee, Herb Dean, after a potential low-blow landed on the Brazilian.

The 33-year old claimed that his opponent used the brief pause in action to close the distance and get into position to land his patented left-hook. 'Sweet Dreams' was scheduled to feature on UFC 303, but suffered a knee injury which forced him to withdraw from the card.

Following Pereira's knockout victory over Prochazka, Hill sent him a message reminding him of their unfinished business. He wrote this:

"I'll sleep the next guy and then we go again! Great win but we're not done!"

The light heavyweight champion appeared in front of the media following his title defense, where he was informed of the callout from Hill. 'Poatan' responded with the following:

"Okay."

Watch Alex Pereira's response to Jamahal Hill below:

Alex Pereira sends Jiri Prochazka a heartfelt message following brutal KO win

UFC 303 saw a highly anticipated rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, with the pair headlining the event on two weeks notice after Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was canceled.

'Poatan', who is known for the show-stopping power of his punches, secured a knockout victory over Prochazka in Round 2 of their rematch. But it wasn't the Brazilian's notorious left-hook that hurt his opponent, rather a brutal switch high kick.

According to Pereira's coach, they noticed an opening for the head kick after watching an Instagram video of Prochazka's warm-up in the locker room before UFC 303.

Following his second successful light heavyweight title defense, the Brazilian appeared in front of the media, where he sent 'BJP' the following message:

"I wish him well and a speedy recovery. I wish him well in his future plans. I know he talks a lot about spirituality. Just so he knows, the same God who blesses us is the one who protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight."

Watch Alex Pereira's message to Jiri Prochazka below:

