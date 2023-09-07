Alexander Volkanovski boldly predicts exact scenario where Israel Adesanya could 'snap' Sean Strickland's arm - "I'm just seeing it happen"

Alexander Volkanovksi foresees his friend and teammate Israel Adesanya breaking Sean Strickland's arm during the UFC 293 main event for the undisputed middleweight title.

'The Last Stylebender' admitted that the promotion's matchmakers weren't too keen on the idea of a pay-per-view headliner involving Strickland. According to Adesanya, it took much convincing for the UFC to book the matchup.

'Tarzan' is currently a +460 underdog, and many fans expect the middleweight champion to have his way with the title challenger.

Sean Strickland employs a basic but effective style of striking, which relies on heavy pressure and a high striking output in order to overwhelm opponents. Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, is one of the most skillful strikers that MMA has ever seen.

'The Last Stylebender' is expected to dominate the striking exchanges against Strickland, and he doesn't believe that 'Tarzan' will want to keep the fight on the feet.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently broke down the UFC 293 main event on his YouTube channel and said:

"Izzy's gonna really pick him apart. Smash his legs. The variety and dexterity that Izzy has with his legs, mixing it up at the leg, whether it goes to the body or up high, I can see so much damage happening. One thing I've been picturing in my head, a broken arm. Breaking Sean Strickland's arm from a kick. I don't know why, I'm just seeing it happen. Just while [Strickland] is trying to block, while he thinks it's going low and brings his hand up last minute, and just snapping it. I'm actually picturing that."

Israel Adesanya says a KO win over Sean Strickland will be one of his most satisfying victories

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to do battle for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 293 this weekend. 'The Last Stylebender' is hoping to begin his second reign as middleweight champion in style, after reclaiming the belt in stunning fashion against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Strickland is one of MMA's most outlandish characters, having made numerous controversial statements over the course of his career.

Ahead of their title fight, Israel Adesanya explained why a knockout win over Strickland will be arguably the most satisfying win of his career. 'The Last Stylebender' was recently interviewed by Aaron Bronsteter, where he said:

"Yes, this [a win against Strickland] is going to be one of them [most gratifying victories]... I don't like idiots, or bullies... He doesn't have to respect me, or come in and bow down, nothing like that. But some of the things he's saying, and he's also questioning my character, like, b***h you don't know me."

