Alexander Volkanovski will be returning to the 145-pound division to defend his title against surging contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, which is set to take place on Feb. 17.

'The Great' is undefeated at featherweight throughout his career, but fans have doubts about his chances against Topuria, given Volkanovski's recent result.

At UFC 294, he squared off against Islam Makhachev for a second time, where the Australian suffered a first-round KO defeat. Given that he is 35 years old, there is concern that father time may be creeping up on 'The Great'.

Michael Bisping recently dismissed the idea that Volkanovski was returning from his KO defeat to Makhachev too soon, which is another concern about his upcoming fight.

Now, the featherweight king has shared his thoughts on the doubts surrounding his UFC 298 clash. Volkanovski believes the story is being set up perfectly for his career and explained why during a recent interview with David Adesanya.

He said this:

"It's perfect for my storyline right now. 'Cause right now, everyone's looking at me from the lost loss, coming off that, and people are looking into my age being 35 and all this. They're looking into that a lot. Which is good."

He continued:

"This young, hungry, undefeated prospect knocking people out... And then I get to do what I've always loved doing. Which is silencing doubters. I love proving people wrong. I've been doing it my whole life. I get to do that again."

Listen to Alexander Volkanovski's comments below from 16:35:

Alexander Volkanovski predicts his UFC 298 clash with Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski will enter his UFC 298 clash with Ilia Topuria full of confidence.

While 'El Matador' believes it will be the easiest fight of his career, his opponent plans on handing the undefeated prospect his first loss.

'The Great' believes he is being underestimated ahead of the fight and is eager to put on a performance worthy of reminding MMA fans why he is yet to taste defeat at 145 pounds.

He shared a definitive prediction during a recent interview with former UFC champion Michael Bisping, and said this:

"I feel like I can see the finish on the feet, I can see the finish in the grappling. I'm feeling stronger than ever. I really feel like I'm gonna be landing one of these big bombs... He's got good hands, but I believe my hands are better... I feel like I'm getting the finish... I feel like I catch him on the feet to be quite honest."

Listen to Alexander Volkanovski's interview below from 37:20: