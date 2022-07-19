Alexander Volkanovski reportedly becomes the highest-paid UFC featherweight ever after Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski has reportedly become the highest-paid UFC featherweight ever, second only to MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Volkanovski is coming off a win over Max Holloway, whom he dominantly defeated via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout on July 2nd.

In the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski confirmed that he did sign a new contract with the UFC before the Holloway trilogy fight. While Volkanovski refrained from expounding upon the details of his contract, he did suggest that it made him the second highest-paid UFC featherweight of all-time. Volkanovski stated:

“New contract as well. Like, ‘cause I took that [Holloway] fight. And before that, you know, they gave me a new contract that I’ve been very happy with.”

Thanking UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby and UFC CBO [Chief Business Officer] Hunter Campbell, ‘Volk’ added:

“They did a great job. So, yeah, it’s good.”

Helwani then chimed in by noting that he’s been told that the new contract has made Volkanovski the highest-paid UFC featherweight after 'The Notorious'. Volkanovski replied by saying:

“But look, we’re very happy. Obviously, do what I did in the last couple of, last few fights, and then put myself in a position here. Now this as well. Like, it’s all going good, and I’m very happy, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”

Charles Oliveira is scheduled to face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22nd. The consensus is that Alexander Volkanovski will likely fight the winner of the Oliveira-Makhachev bout for the lightweight belt in late 2022 or early 2023, as ‘Volk’ is adamant about achieving double-champ status.

Watch Volkanovski discuss the topic at 3:42:23 in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski on a potential dream matchup against Conor McGregor

On the Flagrant 2 podcast earlier this year, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski emphasized that he’s beaten every fighter who’s ever held the UFC featherweight title—except for Conor McGregor.

Presently, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor is recovering from a leg injury he sustained in a lightweight bout last July. He's likely to return in February/March 2023.

#UFCLondon on BT Sport @btsportufc Aldo

McGregor

Holloway

Volkanovski



There have been four featherweight champions in UFC history.



Rank them AldoMcGregorHollowayVolkanovskiThere have been four featherweight champions in UFC history.Rank them 🇧🇷 Aldo🇮🇪 McGregor🇺🇸 Holloway🇦🇺 VolkanovskiThere have been four featherweight champions in UFC history.Rank them 🔢 https://t.co/r3bpfkTze2

Volkanovski beat Jose Aldo once and Max Holloway three times, both of whom are former divisional champions. Moreover, ‘The Great’ has asserted that he'd love to fight Conor McGregor. He’s willing to fight the Irishman at lightweight or even at welterweight. ‘Volk’ said:

“I've beat Aldo [and] Max Holloway... Conor's the only other champion in my division. And I've been saying I want all the legends of my division, all the top guys in my division, I want to take them all out."

Watch Volkanovski’s Flagrant 2 appearance below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far