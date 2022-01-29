"I hope that this story is just as big news" - Michael Bisping reacts to Chael Sonnen getting his name cleared in battery case

Michael Bisping is hoping the news about battery charges on Chael Sonnen being dropped could reach tremendous media mileage.

News broke last month that Chael Sonnen had been hit with five counts of battery citations following an alleged hotel brawl in Las Vegas. Despite the story still being on the developing stage, Michael Bisping was shocked to have witnessed how it went viral on the internet.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi recently revealed that Sonnen's name has been cleared on the said battery charges. Sharing his take on his YouTube channel, Bisping said he hopes the positive update on his fellow UFC legend's case will be "as big" as the previous one.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people. The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people.

“I didn't do a story [about it] at the time because I didn't want to kick a man whilst he was down but that story went all over the place. It went viral,” Bisping said. “It was on TMZ, the Daily Mail, you name it [it’s there]. I searched his name the next morning to see and just try and find more information and it was covered. It was a big, big news.”

“I just hope that this [Sonnen’s charges dropped] story is just as big news,” he added.

Watch Bisping's full reaction video below:

Was there really a woman involved in the alleged Chael Sonnen brawl?

As expected, rumors swirled around claiming there was a woman involved in the alleged Chael Sonnen brawl.

In the actual video of TMZ, Sonnen can be heard uttering the word "woman" as he was getting escorted by security in the hotel's hallway.

TMZ @TMZ Chael Sonnen was hit w/ 5 battery citations in Vegas Saturday night after allegedly fighting in a luxury hotel, and TMZ Sports has video of the MMA legend being led away in cuffs. tmz.com/2021/12/19/cha… Chael Sonnen was hit w/ 5 battery citations in Vegas Saturday night after allegedly fighting in a luxury hotel, and TMZ Sports has video of the MMA legend being led away in cuffs. tmz.com/2021/12/19/cha…

However, famed UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy previously revealed that Sonnen himself told his side of the story. By contrast, 'The American Gangster' insisted that there was no woman involved.

"There was no woman involved," McCarthy divulged. "I know people were saying because as he was being walked down the hall, one of the security guards had heard that there was a woman involved. There was not a woman involved. But (the guard) said, ‘Hey, who’s the woman involved?’ And TMZ got the video of that. So, they’re saying that there was a woman involved. There was no woman involved. Chael, in the end, he knows what went on.”

Watch McCarthy's confession in the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aditya Singh