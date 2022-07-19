Aljamain Sterling comfortable betting "a sizeable amount" on Charles Oliveira beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Charles Oliveira will be victorious in the newly announced lightweight title bout in October against Islam Makhachev.

'Do Bronx' was stripped of the lightweight title ahead of UFC 274 due to missing weight. The Brazilian put the controversy behind him, however, by submitting Justin Gaethje in the first round. Dana White confirmed after the event that Oliveira was guaranteed to fight next for the vacant title.

'Funk Master' has given his early prediction for the bout, admitting he's not a betting man but would be happy to place a large bet on 'Do Bronx' walking away with the title:

"I never bet money, but if I were to bet, I'm comfortable putting up a sizeable amount on [Charles] Oliveira. Based on his ground game activity, off of his back, on top. When he's on the feet he's legit the Terminator. He's walking forward, raising his knees, throwing elbow, throwing these long punches... He's literally dangerous everywhere."

There had been questions about who Oliveira would face after the Brazilian expressed his desire to fight Conor McGregor. It appears the heavy campaigning from Makhachev and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was enough to get the fight signed.

Catch Aljamain Sterling's video here:

Dana White reveals Islam Makhachev was meant to fight Beneil Dariush next, not Charles Oliveira

UFC Long Island was a stunning card that provided some of the best fights of the year. During the show, fans were given another treat after it was announced that the fate of the lightweight division would be decided between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

After the event, Dana White was bombarded by the press asking for information regarding the the title fight. White discussed how the UFC were originally planning to book Beneil Darisuh against the Russian in a No.1 contender bout before Dariush reportedly suffered a broken ankle:

"We tried to make the [Beneil] Dariush [versus Makhachev] fight. [Dariush] broke his ankle. That fight [Makhachev vs. Oliveira] makes sense in Abu Dhabi. Everybody wanted to do it. Everybody wanted to see it. So here we are."

The bout is a dream-style matchup as both men are at an elite level in regards to fighting on the ground and grappling with their opponents. Oliveira has the most finishes and most submissions in UFC history, whereas Makhachev has never tapped out in his entire MMA career.

Catch the UFC Long Island press conference here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far