Aljamain Sterling reacts to post highlighting Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes being in impressive shape ahead of UFC 314

Aljamain Sterling has reacted to Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes being in peak physical shape for their upcoming fight.

Later this week, the UFC 314 main event will be a vacant featherweight title fight between Volkanovski and Lopes. The throne became available due to Ilia Topuria moving up to lightweight.

ESPN MMA recently posted a photo on Instagram of Volkanovski and Lopes showcasing their superb physical condition. The comment section featured the following reaction from Aljamain Sterling:

"Going to be a great scrap!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIMpx7BxPuv/?img_index=1

Aljamain Sterling, a former UFC bantamweight champion, has fought in the featherweight division twice. He started with a unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar before losing against Movsar Evloev by the same result.

Take a look at the physical shape of Volkanovski and Lopes below:

Alexander Volkanovski opened up about backlash he faced after defeating Max Holloway for a second time

In July 2020, Alexander Volkanovski fought Max Holloway for the second time. Volkanovski won the first meeting by unanimous decision and the rematch by split decision, the latter being a widely debated result among the MMA community.

While speaking to TNT Sports, Volkanovski had this to say about the backlash he endured following his rematch with Holloway:

''That was a bad time in my life, to be honest. I'm a pretty chill, nice guy. Don't try to offend anybody. And Max is very well loved...But I mean, everyone, you know, you hear it all the time, everybody's like, 'Robbery,' every time there's a close fight, everyone's going to carry on that way. People can be, you know, pretty nasty with it. I wasn't used to that at that stage.''

Heading into UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski needs a win now more than ever. The former featherweight king has endured consecutive knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes is riding momentum after five consecutive wins, including three inside the distance. Lopes' lone defeat in the UFC was in his short-notice debut against high-ranked contender Movsar Evloev.

UFC 314 goes down inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The co-main event features a lightweight bout between the battle-tested Michael Chandler and UK superstar Paddy Pimblett.

Watch Volkanovski's comments below:

