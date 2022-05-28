"Hopefully we can work something out and get on a big card" - Aljamain Sterling gives ideal return date, eyes fight on same event as Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Aljamain Sterling is beginning to think of a timeline for his next UFC bantamweight title defense, and he wants it to take place on a big pay-per-view alongside a superfight like Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

The 135-pound champ shared his thoughts on his return during the latest episode of his Weekly Scraps Podcast. He defended his bantamweight title against Petr Yan a month and a half ago in April, and is hoping to return in the fall. He said:

"I'm thinking about a September return to the octagon ... So that's the plan. My manager phoned me, said the UFC wants to know what my general idea is, kinda lay out where they're going to be in the next few months with pay-per-view cards. I'm really interested, and I'm being straight up transparent, I'm really interested to see who's on the card with me because I'm here to make money. And obviously I'm here to whoop a** but I'm here to make money as well as whoop a**. I put my time in, paid my dues, time for me to get paid and hopefully we can work something out and get on a big card with somebody."

One big fight that particularly interested him was Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, which is currently being discussed for fall as well. Sterling said:

"I just don't know who's going to be on the card in September. I know Jon [Jones] wants to make a return, I know Stipe and him were in the works. I don't know when they wanted to fight though. Jon was saying August, but you guys can wait just one more month, push it back just a little bit so I can chill a little bit more, enjoy the summer a bit so I'm not in training camp the entire summer. I want to be able to enjoy my birthday on July 31st."

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss his next fight below:

New Yorkers cheer on Aljamain Sterling during homecoming rally in Uniondale

Aljamain Sterling received a hero's welcome over the weekend when he returned to his hometown of Uniondale, New York. The bantamweight champion shared news of the homecoming rally on his Instagram, writing:

"Truly honored that Nassau county is holding a Homecoming Rally for me at my Alma Mater! This Monday on May 23rd, I’ll be recognized at Uniondale High School for my accomplishments within the UFC as a World Champ!"

Footage from the rally showed Aljamain Sterling's arrival on the back of Nassau County Fire Marshall's truck, with fans cheering him on.

Mark La Monica @LaMonicaMark The hometown arrival of a champion The hometown arrival of a champion https://t.co/OzhxupuPfm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness