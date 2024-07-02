"Already better than Izzy on the ground" - Fans react after Alex Pereira hits the gym to train BJJ less than two-days after title defense at UFC 303

Activity has been at the core of Alex Pereira's success in the UFC and the Brazilian star is showing no signs of slowing down.

Two days after his emphatic TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka in their rematch at UFC 303, Pereira has been spotted in the gym working on his craft and honing his ground game. 'Poatan' posted a video of him grappling with Glover Teixeira in Gi kimonos and claimed that it was his second workout of the day.

Pereira has emerged as an absolute fan favorite in recent times. As might be expected, fight fans were quick to react to the video. One fan claimed that the Brazilian is already better than arch-rival Israel Adesanya in the grappling department:

"Already better than Izzy on the ground."

Another fan wrote:

"He keeps evolving. This is genuinely a scary human lol."

"He’s maxing out all of his stats"

Fans react to Alex Pereira grappling two days after UFC 303 [Images courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X and @alexpoatanpereira on Instagram]

The MMA community's admiration for Pereira can be attributed to the fact that the 36-year-old has fought five times already since April 2023. Besides that, he also holds the distinguished honor of being the only middleweight and light heavyweight champion in the organization's history, achieving this feat in the shortest time and the fewest bouts in the Las Vegas-based promotion (736 days/7 bouts).

Alex Pereira's coach reveals the Brazilian demanded fight at UFC 305 following recent victory

Alex Pereira took care of business at UFC 303, rattling off a dominant second-round TKO victory over former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka.

Having successfully defended his light heavyweight throne for the second time, 'Poatan' wants to keep the ball rolling. His activity and willingness to step up to the task is revered by fight fans and extolled by UFC CEO Dana White.

It has now come to light that the Brazilian expressed a desire to compete on the UFC 305 card moments after his victory over Prochazka. UFC 305 goes down on August 17 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Pereira's coach Plinio Cruz revealed Periera's plan in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, stating:

“Alex Pereira is definitely fighting in the second semester of 2024, 100 percent. The next few months, they’re going to come up with something…this guy’s crazy, maybe that’s why he trained [on Monday]. He said ‘Listen, this is my second sparring for my camp for Perth, I want to fight on that card’. I said ‘No, no, no! Pump the brakes a little bit."

Catch Cruz's comments below (21:00):

