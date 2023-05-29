Amanda Nunes has revisited the aftermath of her upset defeat against Julianna Pena at UFC 269 in December 2021. The UFC women's bantamweight (135-pound) and featherweight (145-pound) champion faced archrival Pena with the bantamweight title at stake.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' out-struck Amanda Nunes and then stopped her via second-round submission to capture the 135-pound title. Regardless, Nunes dominantly defeated Pena via unanimous decision in an immediate rematch at UFC 277 in July 2022 to reclaim the title.

In a recent interview with Jon Anik for ESPN MMA, Amanda Nunes spoke about meeting her coach, former American Top Team (ATT) coach Din Thomas, after UFC 269. She told him that she was probably done with her MMA career after the loss. Nunes stated:

"I was very confused. Losing my belt was crazy, but at the same time, I know I was sad. Something was wrong. Something wasn't right. And that's why it looked like not real for me. And then when actually I saw Din [Thomas], right in the arena outside, and I give him a hug; I look at him and I say like, 'I think I'm done.' And we look at each other, and he look, 'Are you sure? Okay, call me later. Talk to me later.'"

Amanda Nunes insinuated that a few sad moments in her UFC 269 training camp adversely affected her. 'The Lioness' highlighted how she and her partner Nina Nunes subsequently left ATT and implemented their longtime plan of starting their own gym. She further recounted how training at her own gym and not wanting Pena to hold the title helped her recapture it. Nunes asserted:

"I said [to Nina Nunes], 'I cannot leave my belt with Julianna [Pena]. It can be somebody else but her. I cannot leave that belt with that girl. She's not deserving of that belt.'"

Watch Nunes discuss the topic at 2:44 in the video below:

UFC Hall of Famer picks Irene Aldana to defeat Amanda Nunes

UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes was scheduled to defend her bantamweight title in a trilogy matchup against Julianna Pena at UFC 289 on June 10, 2023. However, a rib injury caused Pena to withdraw from the fight. Nunes is now booked to defend the bantamweight title against Mexican KO artist Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

On ESPN MMA's UFC Live, Rashad Evans recently alluded to the fact that Mexico has multiple UFC champions and has lately been on the surge. The UFC Hall of Famer indicated that Aldana has been leveling up alongside other UFC champions and top-tier contenders in Mexico.

Moreover, pointing out that Aldana's KO power and overall striking prowess would help her catch Nunes on the feet and capture the title, Evans said:

"I've gotta go with Aldana, man... Mexico is on the surge. But, I mean, Aldana, she's such a massive force. She seems so big in there. And that left hook? Oh my God!"

Watch Evans' assessment at 0:11 in the video below:

