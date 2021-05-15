Amanda Nunes joins the 'best fisherman of the UFC' conversation started by Gregor Gillespie

Two-division UFC women's champion Amanda Nunes is the latest to join the "best fisherman in UFC" conversation. 'The Lioness' claimed to be the best fisherwoman in the UFC while adding humorously that she only managed a couple of small catches.

I’m the best fisher 🎣 women in the UFC 😂 just little ones today. @NinaAnsaroff pic.twitter.com/glL1nvGX4O — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 15, 2021

Amanda Nunes is the latest UFC fighter to debate who the best fisherman in the UFC is. Nunes is the first woman to chime in.

The whole conversation of "best fishermen in MMA" came about thanks to Gregor Gillespie. Following his win over Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26, Gillespie stated he is the best fisherman in MMA. Gillespie has made this claim before.

This became a battle on Twitter when Conor McGregor lashed out and said there was no way Gillespie was the best fisherman in MMA. 'Notorious' uploaded a series of tweets to establish his prowess as an accomplished fisherman.

This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA.

Not even fuckin close! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

In response, Gregor Gillespie challenged the Irishman to a fish-off. The conversation went further when other UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson joined in.

It seems the debate has caught the interest of Amanda Nunes, who wants to show off her fishing skills. Judging by the size of the catch she uploaded, she's either being humorous or will upload more posts of sizeable catches soon. Either way, this seemingly random debate has become rather entertaining.

Amanda Nunes is scheduled to fight at UFC 265

'The Lioness' is set to defend her bantamweight title against Juliana Pena at UFC 265 on August 7, 2021. While the location for the event is yet to be determined, three fights have been announced thus far.

Amanda Nunes won the UFC women's bantamweight title from Meisha Tate at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016. She has defended the belt on five occasions since, most recently against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on December 14, 2019. Nunes competed at UFC 250 and UFC 259 to defend her featherweight title.

The bout against Juliana Pena will be the sixth defense of Amanda Nunes' bantamweight title. At this point, 'The Lioness' looks unstoppable. It's hard to imagine anyone beating her anytime soon.