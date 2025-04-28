American tennis star channels her inner Conor McGregor as she gears up to face Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid

Conor McGregor was recently referenced in a tweet by highly-regarded tennis star Peyton Stearns. Ahead of her upcoming encounter with Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open later this evening, she took a page from the Irishman's book.

Ad

Specifically, she referenced a now legendary callout from 'The Notorious' during his featherweight days, when he was on a collision course with the division's then UFC champion, José Aldo.

"Tell José I'm coming #McGregor"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

McGregor defeated Aldo with a 13-second knockout at UFC 194 on Dec. 12, 2015 to capture the featherweight title. It remains the fastest finish in UFC title fight history, and helped catapult an already uber-popular McGregor into stardom, with an entire mythos built around his left hand.

Stearns will look to overcome Sabalenka in similarly dominant fashion in their tennis match. Unfortunately, McGregor's glory days have long since passed. The Irishman rose to the peak of combat sports superstardom, capturing both featherweight and lightweight gold in the UFC.

Ad

Thereafter, he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a historic boxing match, which earned him a career-high purse but also led to him suffering a 10th-round TKO loss. Afterward, he found himself on a concerning decline, going 1-3 in his next four fights upon returning to MMA.

The defeats were a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 254, and a first-round TKO due to a doctor stoppage at UFC 264, also at 'The Diamond's' hands. He hasn't fought since, and seem all but informally retired.

Ad

Conor McGregor has been emulated by athletes before

One of Conor McGregor's most well-known acts is his 'Billi Strut,' which he performs when entering the octagon. It was borrowed from former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, but the Irishman popularized it. It was later used by legendary football/soccer center-back Sergio Ramos during his Real Madrid days.

Check out Sergio Ramos copying Conor McGregor's 'Billi Strut':

Ad

Expand Tweet

McGregor has a relationship with several athletes from other sports, including a friendship with another Real Madrid legend in Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside whom he watched Anthony Joshua defeat Robert Helenius via seventh-round knockout back in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.